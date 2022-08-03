Read on www.gspublishing.net
Related
gspublishing.net
Community works together to update sign
There’s something to be said about a small community like Carson, North Dakota. Whether it’s how friendly the people are, that a person can only be identified as the grandchild of some well-known rancher in the area, or the pride a community holds for the accomplishments of their fellow residents.Brenda ...
Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners
These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
gspublishing.net
Adams County Library finishes summer strong
The Adams County Library wound down the Summer Reading Program with a picnic, games and galaxy making. This summer was a blast, we had up to 30 kids some days and fewer other days, every day was a new adventure. The last day of the activity portion of summer reading ...
KFYR-TV
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gspublishing.net
Developing photos while developing Main Street
Morical Made Studio and Framing, a new photography studio and framing business owned by Hettinger resident Elizabeth Morical, will soon be joining Hettinger's Main Street business community. The new business's tentative opening date is set for Sept. 1. Once open, Morical Made Studio and Framing will offer in-store studio photography ...
gspublishing.net
Gone fishing: Part 1
My name is Frank. Usually I’m in Adams County, attending events and writing the news, but last week I was in Alaska instead, trying to catch monster fish with my dad and two family friends. Together our group of four represented three states: South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.Our fishing ...
gspublishing.net
Henke joins JMHCC as provider
With experience in pediatrics and women’s health, Avery Henke is the newest family nurse practitioner (FNP) to join Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (JMHCC) and its clinics.Henke graduated from Glen Ullin High School, then obtained an associate degree in science from Bismarck State College. She went to nursing school in ...
In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Last downtown concert in Dickinson this summer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, is the last time you can catch a First-on-First Summer Concert in Dickinson. The grand finale will feature Bismarck band Booz-n-Tuna and classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. Music will start at six and visitors can get a bite to eat from various food trucks...
kvrr.com
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
froggyweb.com
New information in Isaak death at State Penitentiary, investigations ongoing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information available regarding the circumstances surrounding the death by suicide of Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck over the weekend. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company in Mandan in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
Morton county train and ATV injury crash
The driver of the ATV, a 32-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital.
Woman crashes into a house in Bismarck, fentanyl could be the cause of it all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fentanyl has been an ongoing issue nationwide and has hit home here in North Dakota more and more. On Tuesday, Bismarck police got a call saying a driver crashed her car into a house, and that fentanyl was involved. “So what the officers were told when they arrived on scene is […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old man from Bismarck is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving an ATV on a gravel road along a private field in Morton County.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to eight years in prison for manslaughter in a distracted driving case. A jury found Timothy McLaughlin guilty of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated reckless driving in March. Prosecutors say in July 2020, he was using his cell phone to search the internet and text when he failed to yield to traffic in front of him, which stopped for another crash on I-94 near Sterling.
kfgo.com
Man driving ATV struck by train near Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Bismarck man was seriously injured when the ATV he was driving was hit by a train northwest of Mandan. The State Patrol says the 32-year-old man was struck at a private rail crossing on a gravel road. The train was moving at about 25 mph. The ATV driver was traveling in a field when the driver crossed the tracks.
kfgo.com
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
KFYR-TV
Judge sentences Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison in child death case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison for child neglect after a baby died in her care. Prosecutors said 26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk was the sole adult at the scene where a three-week-old died in February. They say she had been intoxicated and in an altercation with the baby’s father who left the home a few hours before police arrived. She told police she swaddled the baby and went to sleep, but when she woke the baby was dead.
Comments / 0