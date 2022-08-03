ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club

By Bill Stage
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on irock935.com

Comments / 0

Related
I-Rock 93.5

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month

The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend

You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
LE CLAIRE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
Moline, IL
Health
City
Moline, IL
I-Rock 93.5

New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month

Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qca Narcolepsy Club#Narcoleptics
I-Rock 93.5

A “Diarrhea Incident” Has Closed A Moline Pool Today

Public pools can temporarily close for any number of reasons but one in Moline isn't open today (Monday) because of a number two. It's the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. The "diarrhea incident", as the post calls it, happened late last night. The post, and it's ability to be straightforward, says...
MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Clinton County Man Wins $10,000 Prize From The Iowa Lottery

The luck of the Quad Cities continues! After many Iowa Lottery winners in June and one in July, the winning continues in August as a man from Clinton County claimed another large cash prize. Officials from the Iowa Lottery announced that a Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
I-Rock 93.5

$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf

It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
BETTENDORF, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Davenport Fire & Police Departments Give Safety Tips For 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair

It's finally here! Today is the first day of the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. Get ready for the six best days of 2022 which will be jammed-packed with fun, food, live music, great grandstand acts, and so much more. To make sure you enjoy the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair the best and safest way possible, Davenport's finest and bravest released a list of ways to stay safe and to keep others safe during fair week.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Help Identify The People Who Spray Painted 22 Parked Cars in Davenport

Hooligans are on the loose in Davenport Iowa, and they are vandalizing cars. The reason why: Who knows... They are probably idiot kids. The Davenport Police posted this on their Facebook yesterday August 1st, "The Davenport Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown below along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, between the hours of 6:00 - 11:00 PM, Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars. At this time, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged."
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

QCA Police Departments To Host National Night Out Next Week

Quad City-area police departments are giving community members a chance to hang out for a while and get to know their officers next week at National Night Out. East Moline & Moline Police Departments have teamed up to hold the free, family-friendly event on August 2nd at Willow Springs Club. It will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
EAST MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

City Of Davenport Releases Road Closures Ahead Of The Bix 7 Fun

Bix weekend is right around the corner and to get runners and residents ready, the City of Davenport has released the road closure map to make sure people aren't parked in the wrong spot. We want to make sure you know what's going on, where to park, and everything else to make sure you have a memorable Bix 7 weekend.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy