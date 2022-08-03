Rainfall adds to Marion water supply as local officials weigh potential water options

Read on www.wkyufm.org
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members
MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
EFD: Evansville motel fire started in storage area
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters have determined a fire at a motel started in a storage area. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to the Arrowhead Motel in the 2000 block of Fares Avenue after receiving a report of smoke in one of the rooms. Officials say light smoke was found in one of […]
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
14news.com
Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
14news.com
Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night’s storms caused major damage on Evansville’s east side. Officials say both Wesselman Woods and Hartke Pool received part of that heavy storm damage. Due to that damage, officials with Wesselman Woods say they will be closed Tuesday as crews work to clean...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
wkyufm.org
Fancy Farm 2022 shows Kentucky Democratic Party’s decline as GOP dominates proceedings
The barbecue and political jabs at the St. Jerome’s Parish picnic in Fancy Farm, Kentucky were plentiful, but the same can’t be said for the number of Democrats on the picnic’s signature political speaking roster. Three Democrats addressed the Fancy Farm crowd: U.S. 1st District House nominee...
wevv.com
East side Evansville residents cleaning up after Monday night's storms
A lot of the damage from Monday night’s storm affected much of the city’s east side. Trees were blown to the ground and power lines were knocked out all over the east side. “The rain was coming down in just sheets,” one east sider says. After the...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns of jewelry scam
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a jewelry scam. The scammers say they need money for gas or food and offer what they say is real jewelry in return for money. The majority of the time, it the jewelry was real, its value would be far more than the cash the victim gave to the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
WHAS 11
A look at Mayfield, Kentucky 8 months later
When mother nature unleashes one of her deadliest currents -- the effects can be devastating. Nobody knows that better than the families of western Kentucky.
14news.com
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
wevv.com
Another arrest made in ongoing West Franklin Street drug investigation, police say
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they've made another arrest in the ongoing narcotics investigation on West Franklin Street. According to an affidavit from EPD, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was arrested on Friday night on a charge of dealing cocaine. McClarney was an employee of Sportman's Billiards on West Franklin Street.
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman charged with meth, marijuana while driving taxi
A Paducah woman driving a taxicab was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Angela Thomas of Paducah was stopped on Oaks Road in the taxi she was driving for allegedly having no plates. Deputies said they found Thomas to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Sheriff's Office violated Kentucky Open Records Act, attorney general finds
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office violated the Kentucky Open Records Act regarding requests related to a search warrant carried out at a home in February, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office. Decisions from Cameron’s office say the sheriff’s office failed to respond to a...
YouTube Paranormal Investigators Are Hosting Overnight Stay at Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium
If you're from the Tri-State area, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium, it's said to be one of the most haunted places in the U.S. Why is Waverly Hills so chilling?. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is...
