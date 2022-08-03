ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Troubled Wendy Williams Sparks Concern After Falsely Telling Friends She Got Married, Spotted Sleeping Inside NYC Store

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8iPb_0h3EjRbS00
Mega

Wendy Williams ’ behavior has started to cause concern with her fans after the legendary entertainer was seen passed out inside a luxury store, Radar has learned.

Over the weekend, the 58-year-old ex-talk show host was filmed sleeping inside the Louis Vuitton store in New York City looking out of it. In one clip, a fan filmed Wendy sleeping on a bed while they watched from the street window.

Wendy looked comfortable as she closed her eyes surrounded by store security. The entertainer had a large glass of champagne next to her for the visit.

In another clip , Wendy was awake inside the store but looked exhausted while chatting with the employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRPSp_0h3EjRbS00
Mega

The store visit came hours before Wendy talked to her friend Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked. She told her pal that she had gotten married to an NYPD officer named Henry.

Jason’s website reported the news on Tuesday night saying Wendy would not provide any additional details on the new husband.

He said she told him, “I’m married!” which took him by surprise.

She’s like, ‘I got married,” Jason recalled.

Wendy also told Jason that she is still dealing with financial difficulties after her bank froze her accounts. Wendy claimed her American Express card stopped working. She said her new manager Will Selby and her other friend have been trying to get to the bottom of the issue.

She also told Jason she wanted all of her family to stay away from her except her 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr . The entertainer wanted the relatives kept at a distance for at least a year. Wendy’s brother Tommy recently claimed Kevin Jr. went to visit his mother in NYC but was turned away at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306pRP_0h3EjRbS00
Mega

Hours after Wendy’s chat with Jason her new manager Will Selby spoke out claiming the marriage claim wasn’t true.

“That’s inaccurate,” Will told Page Six . “She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation.”

Will told the outlet that, “Wendy doesn’t wish to disclose details at the moment.”

As RadarOnline.com, Will recently took over Wendy's career and they have been working on getting her podcast up and running.

All the drama comes days after a clip of Wendy talking to a fan on the street went viral after fans expressed their concerns for the star's health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WG4rN_0h3EjRbS00
Mega

Comments / 89

Mariella Martinez
4d ago

I saw the video she was lying on the bed then you see her sitting up and talking with store employees. There's a showroom at those stores customers did that all the time. The media has an evil way of reality-distorting situations when it comes to celebrities.

Reply(10)
28
Michelle Will
4d ago

I can't believe she's letting this man take her down..she has not been well since her ex husband. GOD did her a favor..Let her continue to give WellsFargo ammunition.

Reply
8
Ann
3d ago

She took great joy in ridiculing and mocking people, including handicapped and disabled people. She got what she deserved. Yay, Karma! 👏

Reply
10
Related
Page Six

‘Wendy Williams Show’ producers refused to help with her addiction: Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband claims producers of “The Wendy Williams Show” would not “sign off” on agreeing to get the eponymous talk show host help to aid in her recovery from addiction issues. Kevin Hunter tells Page Six exclusively that Debmar-Mercury didn’t want to engage in any activity that would take Williams away from her iconic purple chair. “Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” Hunter says. “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.” Hunter, 50, further claims that Williams’ family attended an intervention of sorts with Debmar-Mercury in which he and the group discussed how...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life

As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Store#Nypd#Kevin Hunter#Celebrities#Hollywood Unlocked#American Express
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Mystery Man Revealed! Former First Daughter Malia Obama Dating Music Producer After Secret Split From Rory Farquharson

New year, new beau. Malia Obama's mystery man has been revealed as 32-year-old music producer Dawit Eklund, Radar has learned. The former First Daughter and Harvard graduate, 24, has been spotted with Eklund on a few occasions now. Malia and Eklund were seen grabbing fast food together on July 26, again on a casual stroll in SoCal on August 2, and one more time looking loved up as they visited the Los Angeles County Museum of Art today. Photos published by Daily Mail showed the duo looking cozy and wrapping their arms around each other. Eklund's father is a retired...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Malia Obama Was Just Seen With a 33-Year-Old Producer After Her Split With Her College Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. As a former First Daughter, there’s been interest in who Malia Obama is dating now and what she’s been up to since her family left the White House. Malia—the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama—was last linked to her Harvard University classmate, Rory Farquharson, whom she started dating in 2017 and split from in the past few years. Now, there seems to be a new man in Malia’s life. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Malia, 24, was seen on what seemed to be a date with music...
LOS ANGELES, CA
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
RadarOnline

Sister Rivalry Runs Deep: Wynonna Judd Claimed Ashley 'Stole' Her Daughter & Put Tracking Device On Actress' Vehicle In Bitter Custody War

Wynonna Judd's turbulent relationship with her sister Ashley Judd dates back decades, with their bitter rivalry coming to a head when the actress went gunning for the singer's daughter. Radar can confirm that the Judd sisters were at war long before their late mother, Naomi Judd, left them without inheritance by cutting Wynonna and Ashley out of her $25 million will. Their feud made headlines when the Kiss The Girls actress dragged her older sister to court over custody of Wynonna's then 17-year-old daughter, Grace.It got so nasty between the two that Ashley was convinced the No One Else On...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Lamar Odom Spotted Out In Los Angeles After Accusing Ex-Manager Of Holding His Social Media Hostage

Lamar Odom isn't letting his war with his ex-manager bother him. The 42-year-old ex-NBA star looked ready to tackle the world despite having no control over his social media. In photos obtained by Radar, Lamar appeared relaxed as he stepped out for a day of pampering in Los Angeles, marking his first sighting since alleging his former management team is holding his accounts hostage. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Lamar has already lawyered up in an attempt to regain access to his social media. We're told he's ready to fight his ex-manager over the issue. Lamar was photographed taking a peaceful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian's shady pic has fans convinced Kanye is back on the scene

Kimye fans are now convinced that Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, who is the father of her children, are back together. The now-debunked theory comes after she promoted his Yeezy brand’s sunglasses. A series of photos shared to Instagram by Kim showed both her and daughters North and...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Nicki Minaj Says “I’m Not Pregnant, I’m Fat”

In an Instagram Live chat with her Barbz, rapper Nicki Minaj was asked if she and husband Kenneth Petty were expecting a second child. She responded, “I’m not fat, guys, I’m pregnant. Sorry.” The comment was apparently meant to be a joke. However, her fans definitely took the news and ran with it.  As noted […]
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

39K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy