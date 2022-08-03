Troubled Wendy Williams Sparks Concern After Falsely Telling Friends She Got Married, Spotted Sleeping Inside NYC Store

Mega

Wendy Williams ’ behavior has started to cause concern with her fans after the legendary entertainer was seen passed out inside a luxury store, Radar has learned.

Over the weekend, the 58-year-old ex-talk show host was filmed sleeping inside the Louis Vuitton store in New York City looking out of it. In one clip, a fan filmed Wendy sleeping on a bed while they watched from the street window.

Wendy looked comfortable as she closed her eyes surrounded by store security. The entertainer had a large glass of champagne next to her for the visit.

In another clip , Wendy was awake inside the store but looked exhausted while chatting with the employees.

Mega

The store visit came hours before Wendy talked to her friend Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked. She told her pal that she had gotten married to an NYPD officer named Henry.

Jason’s website reported the news on Tuesday night saying Wendy would not provide any additional details on the new husband.

He said she told him, “I’m married!” which took him by surprise.

She’s like, ‘I got married,” Jason recalled.

Wendy also told Jason that she is still dealing with financial difficulties after her bank froze her accounts. Wendy claimed her American Express card stopped working. She said her new manager Will Selby and her other friend have been trying to get to the bottom of the issue.

She also told Jason she wanted all of her family to stay away from her except her 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr . The entertainer wanted the relatives kept at a distance for at least a year. Wendy’s brother Tommy recently claimed Kevin Jr. went to visit his mother in NYC but was turned away at the door.

Mega

Hours after Wendy’s chat with Jason her new manager Will Selby spoke out claiming the marriage claim wasn’t true.

“That’s inaccurate,” Will told Page Six . “She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation.”

Will told the outlet that, “Wendy doesn’t wish to disclose details at the moment.”

As RadarOnline.com, Will recently took over Wendy's career and they have been working on getting her podcast up and running.

All the drama comes days after a clip of Wendy talking to a fan on the street went viral after fans expressed their concerns for the star's health.