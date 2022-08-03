Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend

Read on www.dayton.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Related
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Reigning champions from 2021
With a new Best of Dayton contest underway, we wanted to look back at those who are looking to defend their titles this year. The latest Best of Dayton is the seventh presented by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, and we’ve added dozens of new categories this year. We’ve also kept the big audience favorites.
Large fire response called to Wilmington Air Park
WILMINGTON — A large fire response was called to Wilmington Air Park in Clinton County Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. fire crews were called to reports of a plane on fire in a hangar in the 1100 block of Airport Road in Wilmington, according to initial reports. Initial reports...
wnewsj.com
Fire suppression foam at Wilmington Air Park blankets hangar, many first responders
WILMINGTON — An apparent malfunction of an automatic fire suppression system utilizing foam caused some scary moments and a mammoth mess Sunday afternoon at the Wilmington Air Park. Details are sketchy as the scene remains active cleaning the foam out of the hangar in which the foam dropped. A...
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: August 5 - 11, 2022
First Friday: First Friday is tonight all over downtown Dayton. Check out the places and events at First Friday Dayton on Facebook. Art in the City: Downtown Dayton Art in the City is Saturday. 300+ local artists of all genres bring live performances, hands-on demonstrations, community projects, an artisan market, a Juried Art Show, and more to downtown’s core. It opens at 1pm and it’s there until 7pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian strike occurs in Dayton overnight
The man was transported to Miami Valley hospital following the accident, according to regional dispatch. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 injured after shooting at The Banks Sunday
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. It happened at 12:30 a.m. at West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Officers on scene say two people were injured and taken to the hospital. An hour later, police responded to reports of a disorderly...
School supplies giveaway happening in Dayton
With God's Grace is hosting its Annual Back to School Giveaway this Sunday, August 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
1st Battle of the Bands a success
WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
myfox28columbus.com
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
dayton.com
A changing Dayton is rebounding with young professionals
“If you left 10 years ago ... what you’re finding here (now) is very different”. Sarah Malchow and Jacqueline Richardson both grew up here, and now they’re colleagues as mortgage loan officers in town. But their paths in between illustrate one of the Dayton area’s continuing challenges — recruiting and retaining young professionals.
Vandalia closes multiple facilities as safety precaution
The Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course, Cassel Hills Pool and the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center will also be closed today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vandalia-Butler Community to host ‘United in Prayer’ event Monday
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @1:50 A.M.: The man suspected of killing and shooting four people in a Butler Township neighborhood, 39-year-old Stephen Marlowe, is now in custody after a nationwide search. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter told the media that Marlow was taken into custody just before 10...
peakofohio.com
Mills Brothers mural dedicated Friday night
Friday night marked a special evening in downtown Bellefontaine. Several community members came out for the public reveal of the Mills Brothers mural located at 207 South Main Street. The Mills Brothers were a world-famous singer group. They were born in Piqua, but moved to Bellefontaine around 1928 and attended...
Police respond to armed grand theft auto in Dayton
Around 2:44 p.m., two males stole a silver Chrysler 200 at the intersection of N Upland Avenue and Edison Street, according to regional dispatch.
dayton.com
Rare needle artwork on exhibit in Dayton, Columbus
This is the first time some of the needlework has been shown outside of England. Those who love and appreciate extraordinary needlework will want to check out two rare art exhibits: one at the University of Dayton’s Marian Library, the other at the Columbus Museum of Art. Each features intricate needle artwork on loan from other nations that can’t be seen anywhere else in the United States.
What a $500K house looks like in Dayton
The average price of a single-family home or condominium jumped to$256,349, Dayton Realtors said, but there are plenty of homes for sale that surpass that average.
‘We can all breathe again;’ Community thanks Kansas PD for capture of Butler Twp. shooting suspect
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Hundreds took to the social media page of Lawrence Kansas Police Department to express their gratitude for the capture of a shooting suspect. The police department posted on their social media confirming the capture of Stephen Marlow, who is suspected of shooting and killing four people in a Butler Township neighborhood.
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
generalaviationnews.com
80,000 flock to Dayton Air Show
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh wasn’t the only air show in July. More than 80,000 people attended the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, held July 30-31. The 48th annual show at Dayton International Airport (KDAY) featured the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in their new F/A-18 Super Hornets, along with other performers and a couple of new acts, according to organizers.
Comments / 0