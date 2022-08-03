Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

