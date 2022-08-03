ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues

By WBRC Staff
WSFA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Coach Saban places participation trophy in Alabama cafeteria

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor said that Coach Saban has placed a participation trophy in the Alabama cafeteria. “It’s a trophy. It [says] 2022 Indianapolis. It’s basically like a runner-up trophy. It’s like a sign under it says participation trophy, like are you happy with it,” said Ekiyor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Birmingham Zoo welcomes two baby flamingos

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo has two new additions! Baron and Pinecone, American Flamingo chicks, hatched this summer. It’s the first time the flamingos at the zoo have nested and hatched fertilized eggs. Once flamingos find a mate, they will build a volcano-shaped mud cone as a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy