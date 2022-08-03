Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues

Read on www.wsfa.com
Coach Saban places participation trophy in Alabama cafeteria
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor said that Coach Saban has placed a participation trophy in the Alabama cafeteria. “It’s a trophy. It [says] 2022 Indianapolis. It’s basically like a runner-up trophy. It’s like a sign under it says participation trophy, like are you happy with it,” said Ekiyor.
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.
FLOMATON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Michigan man, suspected in crimes in three states including Alabama, is the suspect in the death of a 52-year-old Flomaton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, on August 3, 2022, Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson asked Special Agents with the...
Birmingham Zoo welcomes two baby flamingos
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo has two new additions! Baron and Pinecone, American Flamingo chicks, hatched this summer. It’s the first time the flamingos at the zoo have nested and hatched fertilized eggs. Once flamingos find a mate, they will build a volcano-shaped mud cone as a...
