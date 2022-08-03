Genshin Impact Community Calls for Major Changes to Yoimiya

Read on in.ign.com
NME
Controversial ‘The Sims 4’ mod updates have been altered due to backlash
EA has backtracked on some of its The Sims 4 modding policy changes posted in July following fan backlash. Some of the controversial changes included the restrictions against promoting Mods “in a way that suggests they are endorsed by or affiliated with The Sims, Maxis, or Electronic Arts”, meaning that players wouldn’t be allowed to use “game logos or trademarks, including versions of the plumbob, or key art designs” to promote them. Additionally, it was stated that mods “must be non-commercial and distributed free-of-charge”, and could not be “sold, licensed, or rented for a fee”.
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
ABC News
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
Welcome to your new Facebook: These are the big changes coming to your Facebook feed
Big changes are coming soon to your Facebook experience and they will start from the moment you open the app. You will find yourself on a tab called Home. This is where you will access short-form video feature Reels and Stories. It's also where Facebook will show you content that its automated systems recommend for you. Think of Home as Facebook’s answer to TikTok’s “For You” page.
IGN
Upscaled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Map Offers Closer Look at Paldea Region
During today's Pokemon Presents presentation, the Pokemon team revealed a full map of Paldea, the region where Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set. While the official map is slightly blurry, a fanmade upscaled version is now giving us a clearer look at the Paldea region. Today, IGN's own Ryan...
'People know cuts are coming': Meta workers fear losing their jobs and famous perks, such as free food, after Zuckerberg slammed complacency from staff brought on by the pandemic
Meta staff are scared stiff they will lose their jobs following a furious Q&A session from CEO Mark Zuckerberg - fearing their high salaries and long-enjoyed perks such as free food may be a thing of the past. The concerns were aired by workers in an internal message board, who...
Elon Musk jokes about Tesla and Twitter becoming "Twizzler" and says he likes "a little nonsense"
Elon Musk joked about Tesla and Twitter becoming "Twizzler" amid legal battle over $44 billion deal. He also said Saturday that he likes "a little nonsense." Musk filed a counter lawsuit against Twitter on Friday after the platform sued him for walking away. Elon Musk may be in the middle...
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
IGN
Digimon List
There are 117 Digimon in Digimon Survive. Use this Field Guide to see every Digimon recruitable in Digimon Survive, plus each Digimon's stage and class.
IGN
GigaBash Review
GigaBash succeeds as a fun arena fighter with a focus on four-player chaos, even if that fun doesn't quite translate over quite as well to the solo or online experience. GigaBash Review by Mitchell Saltzman on PC. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Digital Trends
How to create a Facebook group
Are you interested in cultivating an online community about one of your hobbies? Do you just need a way to organize a family event or book club? If so, you may want to consider creating a Facebook group. Facebook groups can provide a central, online location for gathering and communicating with your friends and family or for meeting new people to discuss your shared interests or plan an event together. It can be a great way to cultivate a sense of community online.
IGN
Hard West 2 Video Review
Hard West 2 reviewed by Jon Bolding on PC. This sequel has plenty of little annoyances, but it's a supernatural western tactics game with a lot of style and the substance to back it.
IGN
Gotham Knights: Revealing 28 Superhero Suits (and How They Were Made) - IGN First
Gotham Knights will include a lot of superhero suits for your characters to wear – and we have the designs for 28 of them to show you. From suits inspired by classic cartoons, to a set designed by a bona fide comic book legend, developer Warner Bros. Games Montréal has drawn from DC’s rich history, but created some truly new ideas for how Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood could look in their take on the Batman universe.
IGN
Destiny 2: Which Raid Will Be Unvaulted in Season 18?
We're less than three weeks away from the launch of Season 18 on Bungie's popular MMORPG title, Destiny 2. The new season brings many new changes to the game, which includes SBMM to control playlists and many others. Along with that, Guardians will also receive a new Raid to mess around with, and the developers seem to be quite excited about the prospects of introducing a Destiny Raid into the sequel.
IGN
Pokemon Go 2022 Bug Out Event
The Pokemon Go Bug Out event is returning for players to catch new Pokemon, participate in new challenges, and fight their way through raids and encounters. For information on the duration of the event, which new Pokemon to catch, and a summary of the various activities to enjoy, the breakdown below is comprehensive and ensures you have all you need to know to further cement yourself as a Pokemon legend.
Tiny MMO Book of Travels lays out big plans for the future
The small-scale online fantasy game made a strong impression when it launched last year, but struggled to find players.
IGN
Walkthrough
This Walkthrough will take you from your arrival onto Erlin’s Eye to Citizen Sleeper’s ‘best’ ending, ‘A Long Journey To A Small Unknown Planet’. It won’t cover the other questlines, so take your time to explore the Eye whenever you can. Citizen Sleeper can be broken down into four chapters, based on primary conflicts; Hunted, Ethan’s Tab, Maywick, and the Endgame. You’ll also gain access to Lowend and climb to the Hub, opening up extra sidequests as well.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #656: The Build-a-Game OST Workshop
Game music is good, innit? To mark the first ever Gaming Prom this week Cardy, Joe, and Dale are here to build their ultimate game soundtracks. Expect sweeping orchestral pieces, chunky metal battle themes, and Flo Rida. All the good stuff. Want to get in touch to talk about cats?...
NME
‘Call Of Duty’ League Championship suffers delays due to server outage
A Call Of Duty server outage caused a delay during this year’s League Championship, with it affecting four titles overall. The outage, (spotted by Twitter page CDL Intel) affected Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4, Warzone, Cold War, and 2021’s Vanguard which is the start of this year’s League Championship. Thankfully, Vanguard was resolved, allowing the tournament to continue (as well as Black Ops 4), however according to Activision’s Support Page, the other three are still experiencing server issues as of the time of publication.
IGN
Season 7 Release Time and Details
Sea of Thieves Season 7 is just around the corner. There's plenty of new content to be explored and discovered, so for those keen pirates with an eye on the horizon, here's what's in store. This Sea of Thieves Season 7 page contains everything you'll need to know about the...
