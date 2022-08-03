Campbell County Sheriff’s Office upgrades suspicious death to murder

Read on www.theunionstar.com
WSLS
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates death at adult detention center
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the Henry County Adult Detention Center that occurred on August 6, 2022. Bradley Steven Hensley had told deputies he was having difficulty breathing. Deputies immediately summonsed the Wellpath Medical staff on duty. At approximately 7:33 a.m., Henry County Deputies noticed Bradley Steven Hensley lying in his bed, Hensley appeared to be in medical duress.
WDBJ7.com
Body found, believed to be person reported missing out of Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Per the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office:. “Earlier today, the body of a deceased male was found in the general area where Matthew Walton was last seen on 7/27/22. The body matches the general description of Walton. An official identification will be made by...
Caswell County man charged with attempted murder after shooting into moving vehicle, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a moving vehicle in Yanceyville, according to a Caswell County Sheriff’s Office news release. Shadome Rondell Stephens, 40, of Yanceyville, has been charged with: one count of attempted first-degree murder one count of […]
WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke. About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW. The driver of a car hit a building,...
smithmountainlake.com
Goodview man sentenced in DUI wreck that injured Bedford County couple
A Goodview man was sentenced Aug. 2 to eight years in prison for his role in a DUI-related wreck in Bedford County that injured a couple who had an infant in the vehicle. Brandon Wayne Bateman, 36, pleaded no contest in March to two felony counts of maiming; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense in 10 years; and one count of driving without a license because of previous offense while under the influence.
WDBJ7.com
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
chathamstartribune.com
Former county administrator files assault and battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County administrator David Smitherman has filed a charge of assault and battery with Pittsylvania County General District Court against Chris Baker of Penhook. The incident included Smitherman being pushed into the water at Smith Mountain Lake. According to the criminal complaint, on July 31 around 1 p.m., Smitherman...
WSLS
Man facing felony charges after Roanoke police chase results in crash
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is facing felony charges and a woman is hospitalized after a police chase that resulted in a crash in Roanoke on Thursday morning, according to authorities. Authorities said that officers were doing a routine patrol route in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE...
wfxrtv.com
Lightning strikes two separate homes Saturday in Bedford Co., one family displaced
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate homes were struck by lightning Saturday leaving one family displaced according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. At 5:21 on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the 1400 block of Coffee Road for reports of a structure fire with smoke inside the building.
WSET
Police looking to identify man at Rocky Mount Walmart
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department needs the community's help to identify a man seen at a Walmart in the area. The department said via a Facebook post on Thursday, "It appears to have been a miscommunication with the checking out process at Walmart and would like to speak with him."
Three charged after turning themselves in for Waynesboro shooting
Police said they have arrested and charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Waynesboro.
WSLS
Feds request former Rocky Mount officer be sentenced to 8 years for Jan. 6 involvement
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The federal government has requested that Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer, be sentenced to 8 years for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. This comes after Robertson and several character references sent letters to the court in late July.
Two fishermen, dog rescued in Danville after boat loses power
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A water rescue was completed in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power overnight near Angler’s Park. At 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, Danville Fire Department was dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting down the river that had lost power. Nearby […]
wfirnews.com
Hot pursuit ends with arrest in SE Roanoke
(Roanoke PD) On August 4 at approximately 9:50 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers on routine patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw an individual in a parked vehicle that they knew had active felony warrants. Two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the subject’s vehicle, in an attempt to keep the individual from fleeing. The suspect, identified as Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and managed to flee the scene. Patrol units immediately engaged in a pursuit with Jones, who was traveling at a high rate of speed with little regard for traffic or other vehicles.
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
WSET
2 men and a pet rescued from Danville river
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Danville river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
WDBJ7.com
One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in a kitchen fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS says the fire was an accidental grease fire. Crews estimated the damage to the property and contents to be around $4,500.
WXII 12
Danville 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting, another person injured
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police are investigating an overnight shooting that took the life of one person and injured another. According to a news release, shortly after 3:45 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of Stokes regarding a person being shot in what appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
WDBJ7.com
Friends, family come together to continue woman’s mission after cancer death
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before her passing Jaclyn Hostetter, wanted to raise money, and spread awareness to help nurses after domestic violence led to the deaths of four Rockbridge County healthcare workers. “It makes you question things, and it makes you wonder what’s making us vulnerable to domestic violence,” said...
