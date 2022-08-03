Exclusive video shows terrifying moment boom truck topples over in Brooklyn

Boom truck overturns in Brooklyn 00:19

NEW YORK - Nearly a dozen people are now displaced after authorities say a boom truck unloading building materials tipped over and damaged a neighboring church in Sunset Park , Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

CBS2's Hannah Kliger obtained exclusive surveillance video of the terrifying moment.

An active investigation continues, and the street was blocked off and traffic redirected as various agencies try to figure out how it happened. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.

In the surveillance video from across the street, you see the crane on top of the truck falling over, sending people running for cover.

"I heard a big crash, like, a big boom, and then I heard my daughter scream," said Naomi Figueroa.

FIgeuroa and her family live above the ACTS Christian Church, where parts of the brick facade have been ripped out. Fortunately, her son was at work - his room was damaged.

"There was a hole in the side of the building - you can look outside. Where there was a wall, there is a hole," Figueroa said.

Richard Nunez's daughter was sleeping on the top floor. His first thought was to check on her.

"The crane could have fallen on the top of the building, and I just think of my daughter's life. But I'm thankful, I'm thankful that she's fine, and that everyone else is fine," Nunez said.

The FDNY says they evacuated the affected building. Suitcases stood outside. But in a show of support, neighbors bought these families food, and opened their homes.

"Bought pizza and offered their house for us. They gave coffee, water," said Yoland Robles. "We're a community, so we stick together."

A Red Cross worker at the scene says 11 people including seven children are being relocated to hotels while the Department of Buildings checks the structure for stability. One man who works across the street says he came to work and saw it all, and then saw that surveillance footage.

"It's really scary. You see people literally five seconds before it actually fell," he said.

Signs at the construction site say this is supposed to be a school. A spokesperson from the School Construction Authority says they, along with numerous other agencies, are at the scene trying to figure out how this happened.