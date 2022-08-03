Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to US average gas price

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN BusinessA glimmer of relief is emerging at the checkout aisle: the return of discounts.Walmart, Best Buy, Gap, Target, Bath & Body Works and others are increasing promotions and lowering prices on merchandise to entice inflation-weary shoppers to buy extra goods sitting on their shelves.Months ago these chains stocked up on merchandise, preparing for supply chain shortages and what they projected to be robust consumer demand. But since they ordered, their plans have been derailed by the highest inflation in more than 40 years and slumping consumer confidence.Rising inflation has forced many consumers to pull back —...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO