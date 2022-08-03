Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to US average gas price

Read on fox2now.com
McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!
McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Restaurant inspection update: Cockroaches, dead mice, rancid meat, moldy fruit
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy fruit, rodent infestations and unsanitary conditions. One restaurant agreed to halt food service while it underwent a deep cleaning, while others were cited for mouse poison scattered throughout...
CNBC
This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply
Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try
Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
cntraveler.com
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
Popculture
McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years
That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
These stores are lowering prices to attract inflation-weary shoppers
By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN BusinessA glimmer of relief is emerging at the checkout aisle: the return of discounts.Walmart, Best Buy, Gap, Target, Bath & Body Works and others are increasing promotions and lowering prices on merchandise to entice inflation-weary shoppers to buy extra goods sitting on their shelves.Months ago these chains stocked up on merchandise, preparing for supply chain shortages and what they projected to be robust consumer demand. But since they ordered, their plans have been derailed by the highest inflation in more than 40 years and slumping consumer confidence.Rising inflation has forced many consumers to pull back —...
McDonald's Brings Back a Beloved Breakfast Classic
For weeks McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report had a Tweet pinned to the top of its Twitter feed that simply said "bring back..." It was an invite for fans to share which menu favorites from the past they wanted to see return. Some of the responses were, of...
airlive.net
INCIDENT British Airways #BA438 performed a go-around because a passenger was in the toilet on short final
British Airways flight #BA438 was forced to perform a go-around at Amsterdam because a passenger was in the toilet. The Airbus A319 (reg. G-EUPY) was performing the flight from London Heathrow to Amsterdam on August 3, 2022. Pilots were forced to peform a go-around as they were informed a passenger...
