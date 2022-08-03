ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Swear Their ‘Hair Loss Slowed’ Thanks to This Anti-Thinning Shampoo That Makes Locks ‘Thicker & Fuller’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No more bad hair days, and we mean it. Thinning, dryness and brittle strands are all problems of the past, thanks to this top-rated hair treatment. With over 18,000 near-perfect ratings out of 22,000 reviews, this nourishing shampoo gives your hair a major upgrade. Pura D’Or’s Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo protects and strengthens your hair for the long run. And you truly get your money’s worth with this shampoo. For just $30, the anti-hair-thinning shampoo comes in a 16-ounce bottle.
HAIR CARE
Glamour

The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling

The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
shefinds

This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Extensions#Hair Styling#Hair Styles#Hair Gel#Velcro
Distractify

Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There

When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40

Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
SKIN CARE
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Leave Their Baby, 2 Months, At Home For A Sexy Date Night In NYC

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, looked like the cool parents when they stepped out for a date night along together on July 24. The singer and rapper left their newborn son at home as they held hands and showed off stylish outfits during the New York City outing, which led them to a restaurant where they enjoyed dinner. Both stars kept their heads down and covered their eyes with sunglasses as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy