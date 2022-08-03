ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue, Alaska offer fall flight deals to pull in consumers during slower season

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected

Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
This 30-year-old made $3,000 giving up her seat on a Delta flight: ‘I almost broke my neck sprinting down the aisles’

Everyone has air travel horror stories: delayed redeyes, lost luggage, unruly pets who chew through travel crates. Megan Keaveny at least managed to make some money from hers. A lot of money, actually: $3,000, which the 30-year-old real estate broker received from Delta Air Lines for giving up her seat on a flight – which originally cost $358 – from New York's LaGuardia Airport to West Palm Beach, Florida, according to Keaveny.
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
