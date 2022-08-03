JetBlue, Alaska offer fall flight deals to pull in consumers during slower season

Read on www.foxbusiness.com
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
ZDNet
A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster
The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
Alaska to send $3,200 'dividend checks' to residents to help with high energy costs
Alaska will begin distributing its yearly oil-wealth dividend checks to residents earlier than usual this year, paired with a one-time energy relief payment meant to help Alaskans with high energy costs.
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected
Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love
The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
World’s fastest jetliner dubbed ‘son of Concorde’ will cross Atlantic in 3.5 hours
HUMANS may be flying across the Atlantic ocean at unprecedented speeds thanks to a new airline company. Aviation company Boom Supersonic revealed at the Farnborough International Airshow mockups of its Overture aircraft. The jet features four engines, a new fuselage, and fewer passenger seats than traditional aircraft. What's more, Boom...
I went on a 9-day Carnival cruise for $1,450. Here's what it was like and why it was worth every penny.
Three generations of my family took a nine-day cruise through Norway on the Carnival Pride. It was efficient and economical — it cost $1,450 per person for a voyage that stopped at six ports. From water slides to a casino, the ship had onboard entertainment options for travelers of...
CNBC
This 30-year-old made $3,000 giving up her seat on a Delta flight: ‘I almost broke my neck sprinting down the aisles’
Everyone has air travel horror stories: delayed redeyes, lost luggage, unruly pets who chew through travel crates. Megan Keaveny at least managed to make some money from hers. A lot of money, actually: $3,000, which the 30-year-old real estate broker received from Delta Air Lines for giving up her seat on a flight – which originally cost $358 – from New York's LaGuardia Airport to West Palm Beach, Florida, according to Keaveny.
I’m a pilot and these are the big mistakes passengers make on flights
FLYING can be stressful – even taking a physically toll on our bodies. From knowing what to drink to how to get the best chance to sleep on a plane, pilot Christine Cancer has revealed her top tips to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible. And according...
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 11 of my best tips for packing a carry-on.
I spent two years as a flight attendant, so I know my way around a carry-on suitcase. I like to pack heavy shoes at the bottom of the bag and wear my bulkiest clothes on the flight. Rolling clothes and using compression bags let you pack more, but don't overpack...
See what researchers found when they tested a bottle of Fiji Water against a glass of tap water.
Is bottled water REALLY all that bad?
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
I took a 35-hour train ride from Los Angeles to Seattle in a roomette. Here are 11 things that surprised me most.
I took Amtrak's Coast Starlight train from Los Angeles to Seattle, which was a 35-hour journey. The time passed by quickly, even though there was no Wi-Fi onboard. The roomette felt small for two people, but the views of the Pacific Ocean made the trip worth it.
