ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Rankings, August 2022: Is Brandon Moreno the No. 1 flyweight in the world?

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Anthony Pettis says he suffered two broken hands in loss to Stevie Ray at PFL Playoffs 1

Anthony Pettis can’t seem to catch a break. Pettis faced Stevie Ray on Friday night in the main event of PFL Playoffs 1 in New York City. Pettis lost to Ray only six weeks ago during the PFL regular season and was looking for a bit of revenge, and to punch his ticket to the 2022 lightweight tournament final, but all he got was heartbreak. Ray out-grappled Pettis for the first two rounds of the fight, doing enough to take home a unanimous decision victory and take the spot in the PFL Championship on Nov. 25. But that wasn’t the worst of it for Pettis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 video: Mohammed Usman flattens Zac Pauga with devastating second-round knockout to win TUF title

Mohammed Usman lived up to his famous family name with a devastating knockout to finish Zac Pauga to claim The Ultimate Fighter championship at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. An underdog according to betting experts, Usman only needed a short left hook that clipped Pauga in the second round that sent him down to the canvas in a heap. Usman followed with a single hammer first that separated Pauga from consciousness as the fight was stopped at just 36 seconds in the second round.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Geoff Neal
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Junior Dos Santos
Person
Lauren Murphy
Person
Kelvin Gastelum
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Demetrious Johnson
Person
Adriano Moraes
Person
Julianna Peña
Person
Sergei Pavlovich
MMA Fighting

Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission

Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyweight#Combat#Mma Rankings
MMA Fighting

Jon Jones responds to critics of latest heavyweight training footage during ‘bulking phase’

Jon Jones appreciates anyone who called him out after seeing his latest heavyweight training footage. The former UFC light heavyweight champion on Friday responded to critics who were less than impressed with his recent pad session with longtime coach Brandon Gibson. In the clip, Jones hit mitts bare-knuckle and expressed an enthusiasm for his long-awaited heavyweight debut, writing that he’s “exactly where I need to be” and “excited to see myself in a few months when things actually start to ramp up. Feeling sharp across the board.”
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 preview show: Thiago Santos’ last stand, Luque vs. Neal, McKinney returns

Thiago Santos looks to bounce back from a recent 1-3 run against a surging Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC Vegas 59. Is this the one-time title challengers final stand?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee discuss the pivotal UFC light heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s card at the APEX, who needs the victory more, and where Hill can go with an emphatic win. In addition, topics include the exciting welterweight co-main event between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, the return of Terrance McKinney, the TUF 30 tournament finale bouts, Sam Alvey trying to snap a long skid, and much more.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Sam Alvey: UFC recommended retirement after final bout on my contract but ‘I’m going to fight to get re-signed’

Sam Alvey saw the writing on the wall. After falling to 0-7-1 in his past eight fights following a submission loss to Brendan Allen back in February, the 36-year-old veteran expected to hear the news that the UFC was releasing him from his contract. In fact, when UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard’s name popped up on his phone days after his fight, Alvey had already braced himself for the news.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 in Tweets: Twitter reacts to Jamahal Hill’s win over Thiago Santos, Geoff Neal’s destruction of Vicente Luque

Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos were on two different missions going into their main event fight at UFC Vegas 59. Santos, a former title challenger who pushed Jon Jones to the edge, looked to maintain his place amongst the light heavyweight elite. Hill, on the other hand, was hoping to catapult himself into title contention with yet another violent performance.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Sam Alvey reveals he suffered a broken jaw in his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 59

Sam Alvey needs to take time to recover after revealing that he suffered a broken jaw in his first-round knockout loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. The veteran middleweight confirmed the news in a post to his TikTok account. “At this current moment, I have a...
UFC
MMA Fighting

PFL Playoffs 1 Results

MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 1 results for the Pettis vs. Ray event Friday night at the Hulu theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. In the main event, former UFC champion Anthony Pettis will try to avenge a loss to Stevie Ray in a lightweight semifinal contest. Ray defeated Pettis via submission (modified twister) over a month ago at PFL 5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Vicente Luque sees ‘clearer paths’ to UFC welterweight title but first ‘I need to win’ against Geoff Neal

Vicente Luque still believes he could be a couple of wins away from the UFC welterweight title even though he lost to Belal Muhammad in his most recent appearance in April. Booked to face Geoff Neal in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 59 this Saturday, “The Silent Assassin” treats the decision defeat that snapped his impressive four-fight finishing streak as a “small step back” before heading towards the 170-pound championship, starting with a “war” at the UFC APEX.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jamahal Hill explains why he wasn’t happy with his win at UFC Vegas 59, calls for Jiri Prochazka fight

Fighters are notoriously their own worst critics, and that definitely includes UFC Vegas 59 main event winner Jamahal Hill. Despite stopping one-time light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos with strikes in the fourth round, Hill still felt like he made too many mistakes that could have led to disaster rather than the victory he ultimately secured.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy