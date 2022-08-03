MMA Rankings, August 2022: Is Brandon Moreno the No. 1 flyweight in the world?

Read on www.mmafighting.com
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mayra Bueno Silva wins armbar submission after ref misses tap, polls judges
Mayra Bueno Silva released an armbar she said had produced a tap from Stephanie Egger. But when Egger sat up, she did not concede to the submission, prompting referee Chris Tognoni to poll the judges at UFC Vegas 59. After cageside judge Ron McCarthy said he “absolutely 100 percent” backed...
Anthony Pettis says he suffered two broken hands in loss to Stevie Ray at PFL Playoffs 1
Anthony Pettis can’t seem to catch a break. Pettis faced Stevie Ray on Friday night in the main event of PFL Playoffs 1 in New York City. Pettis lost to Ray only six weeks ago during the PFL regular season and was looking for a bit of revenge, and to punch his ticket to the 2022 lightweight tournament final, but all he got was heartbreak. Ray out-grappled Pettis for the first two rounds of the fight, doing enough to take home a unanimous decision victory and take the spot in the PFL Championship on Nov. 25. But that wasn’t the worst of it for Pettis.
‘Obviously she tapped’: Fighters react to confusion over Mayra Bueno Silva’s win at UFC Vegas 59
UFC Vegas 59 certainly got off to a … confusing start. Kicking off the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX, bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva and Stephanie Egger both looked to keep their names etched into the win column. Right out of the gate, both women found themselves...
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mohammed Usman flattens Zac Pauga with devastating second-round knockout to win TUF title
Mohammed Usman lived up to his famous family name with a devastating knockout to finish Zac Pauga to claim The Ultimate Fighter championship at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. An underdog according to betting experts, Usman only needed a short left hook that clipped Pauga in the second round that sent him down to the canvas in a heap. Usman followed with a single hammer first that separated Pauga from consciousness as the fight was stopped at just 36 seconds in the second round.
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission
Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
‘He should retire’: Pros react to Sam Alvey’s latest loss at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey was in desperate need of a victory at UFC Vegas 59. Having lost seven of his last eight bouts inside the Octagon — with his one non-loss being a draw — the Team Quest product was more than aware his time in the UFC was ticking.
Hot Tweets: UFC 277 fallout, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, and Islam Makhachev’s title aspirations
It’s been a big week. UFC 277 happened, with several very important outcomes taking place, and then the UFC announces Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler. So let’s talk about all that, plus a brief mention of UFC Vegas 59 tonight. At UFC 277, Kara-France lost to Brandon Moreno...
Jorge Masvidal wouldn’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev, Chimaev responds
Jorge Masvidal would be more than open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev when the undefeated rising star can prove his worth. Chimaev is getting set to face Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. It will be Chimaev’s second appearance of 2022 following a competitive decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April.
Jon Jones responds to critics of latest heavyweight training footage during ‘bulking phase’
Jon Jones appreciates anyone who called him out after seeing his latest heavyweight training footage. The former UFC light heavyweight champion on Friday responded to critics who were less than impressed with his recent pad session with longtime coach Brandon Gibson. In the clip, Jones hit mitts bare-knuckle and expressed an enthusiasm for his long-awaited heavyweight debut, writing that he’s “exactly where I need to be” and “excited to see myself in a few months when things actually start to ramp up. Feeling sharp across the board.”
UFC Vegas 59 preview show: Thiago Santos’ last stand, Luque vs. Neal, McKinney returns
Thiago Santos looks to bounce back from a recent 1-3 run against a surging Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC Vegas 59. Is this the one-time title challengers final stand?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee discuss the pivotal UFC light heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s card at the APEX, who needs the victory more, and where Hill can go with an emphatic win. In addition, topics include the exciting welterweight co-main event between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, the return of Terrance McKinney, the TUF 30 tournament finale bouts, Sam Alvey trying to snap a long skid, and much more.
Sam Alvey: UFC recommended retirement after final bout on my contract but ‘I’m going to fight to get re-signed’
Sam Alvey saw the writing on the wall. After falling to 0-7-1 in his past eight fights following a submission loss to Brendan Allen back in February, the 36-year-old veteran expected to hear the news that the UFC was releasing him from his contract. In fact, when UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard’s name popped up on his phone days after his fight, Alvey had already braced himself for the news.
UFC Vegas 59 video: Juliana Miller dominates Brogan Walker, finishes with nasty ground assault to become TUF champion
Juliana Miller had the least amount of experience when she joined The Ultimate Fighter cast but now she’s the latest winner of the long-running reality show after a dominant performance at UFC Vegas 59. The 26-year-old flyweight used her grappling to overwhelm Brogan Walker until eventually moving into the...
Heck of a Morning: Who will Jon Jones fight next — Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic?
Jon Jones has yet to book his UFC heavyweight debut, and while rumors continue to swirl that the promotion could book an interim title fight between Jones and Stipe Miocic, is the clock running out on putting that potential matchup together?. On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning,...
UFC Vegas 59 in Tweets: Twitter reacts to Jamahal Hill’s win over Thiago Santos, Geoff Neal’s destruction of Vicente Luque
Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos were on two different missions going into their main event fight at UFC Vegas 59. Santos, a former title challenger who pushed Jon Jones to the edge, looked to maintain his place amongst the light heavyweight elite. Hill, on the other hand, was hoping to catapult himself into title contention with yet another violent performance.
Sam Alvey reveals he suffered a broken jaw in his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey needs to take time to recover after revealing that he suffered a broken jaw in his first-round knockout loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. The veteran middleweight confirmed the news in a post to his TikTok account. “At this current moment, I have a...
PFL Playoffs 1 Results
MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 1 results for the Pettis vs. Ray event Friday night at the Hulu theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. In the main event, former UFC champion Anthony Pettis will try to avenge a loss to Stevie Ray in a lightweight semifinal contest. Ray defeated Pettis via submission (modified twister) over a month ago at PFL 5.
Vicente Luque sees ‘clearer paths’ to UFC welterweight title but first ‘I need to win’ against Geoff Neal
Vicente Luque still believes he could be a couple of wins away from the UFC welterweight title even though he lost to Belal Muhammad in his most recent appearance in April. Booked to face Geoff Neal in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 59 this Saturday, “The Silent Assassin” treats the decision defeat that snapped his impressive four-fight finishing streak as a “small step back” before heading towards the 170-pound championship, starting with a “war” at the UFC APEX.
On three-fight skid, Augusto Sakai wants to knock out Sergey Spivak at UFC Vegas 59 and ‘remove the jinx once for all’
Augusto Sakai has his back against the wall after three straight knockout defeats in the UFC. Yet, those losses — or “learning experiences,” as he prefers to call them — made him change several things in his life ahead of Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 59 event, which sees him faces Sergey Spivak.
Jamahal Hill explains why he wasn’t happy with his win at UFC Vegas 59, calls for Jiri Prochazka fight
Fighters are notoriously their own worst critics, and that definitely includes UFC Vegas 59 main event winner Jamahal Hill. Despite stopping one-time light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos with strikes in the fourth round, Hill still felt like he made too many mistakes that could have led to disaster rather than the victory he ultimately secured.
