Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

UMich information resources staff announce majority support for new staff union, highlight key priorities and plans for expansion

University Staff United (USU), a newly-formed University of Michigan staff union, recently announced the unionization of its first unit: information resources. Over 200 information resources staff — staff who work in libraries, museums and other U-M collections and archives — supported joining USU. Many of these staff work...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan fires Mel Pearson

This story has been updated to include a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel. Mel Pearson’s time at Michigan has come to an end. After a completed investigation into the Michigan hockey program revealed several instances of misconduct, the University and Athletic Department made their decision: Pearson will no longer serve as the Wolverines’ hockey coach.
ANN ARBOR, MI

