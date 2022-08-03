Here’s the entertainment lineup for this weekend’s Blacks Arts Fest MKE

Read on milwaukeerecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the 2022 Center Street Daze Festival music lineup
Following two summers away, Center Street Daze Festival will finally make its triumphant return this weekend. Yes, the festival—which began way back in 1997 and is organized by the Riverwest Neighborhood Association—will take place on Center Street (between Holton and Humboldt) on Saturday, August 13. From 11 a.m....
Bronzeville Week begins celebrating Black-owned businesses
Bronzeville week kicked off Saturday morning with a 5k run followed by several different brunches at local businesses.
CBS 58
Day 2 of Bronzeville week brings arts and culture to North Ave.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bronzeville neighborhood has started their first Bronzeville week since before COVID-19, Sunday, Aug. 7, West North Avenue became the arts and culture festival. With day two of Bronzeville Week, everyone in the community came out, including businesses, local artists and families. "Bronzeville has a strong...
On Milwaukee
Dino's has closed in Riverwest
Dino's Riverwest has once again closed its doors. The bar and restaurant, which reopened under new ownership last December at 808 E. Chambers St. in Riverwest, announced the closing on August 2, 2022. Their Facebook message read: "As of today, Dino's will be closing it's doors permanently. We thank you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Sal's Pub & Grill
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Family is at the heart of everything at Sal’s Pub & Grill in Menomonee Falls, N88 W16697 Appleton Ave. Sal D’Acquisto opened the bar / restaurant in 2006 and his son, Salvatore, started working there 14 years ago and today serves as the manager.
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest to become combined culinary center
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest will combine to bring a new culinary cooking experience to the Greater Milwaukee area.
Puerto Rican Family Festival 2022 returns in Milwaukee
On Sunday, about 20,000 people are expected to attend the Puerto Rican Family Festival at Jackson Park.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Sap Sap owner has mission to give back to community
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58 ) -- Alex Hanesakda is the owner of Sap Sap, a restaurant in Racine County serving up meals with the goal of educating others about Lao's food and history. He joined CBS 58 in-studio to talk more about his mission to help others through food. Hanesakda...
IN THIS ARTICLE
milwaukeerecord.com
50 things to do in Milwaukee during the 50 remaining days of summer
Doesn’t it seem like summer just started? Believe it or not, there are just 50 days remaining in summer. Since the season is dwindling and there’s a lot of fun that must be had before we blink and we’re hunkering down for winter again, we’ve put together a handy daily guide of 50 things to do in (or around) Milwaukee over the course of these next 50 days. Enjoy!
WISN
Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing
BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
Hot temps don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands
The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Brandice Bailey Named News Director at WITI in Milwaukee
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Brandice Bailey has been named vice president and news director of Milwaukee Fox owned station WITI. Bailey will oversee all editorial, business,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Ultimate Sports Day:' MKE Rec teams up with MPS
MILWAUKEE - On August 6, Milwaukee Public Schools Interscholastic Athletics and Milwaukee Recreation Youth Sports will host Ultimate Sports Day. The event will give young athletes the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the 13 sports programs offered within the district. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m....
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
If You’re Looking to Buy a Fixer Upper, These Are the Cities to Consider
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fixer-uppers may not be for everyone, but there’s some extra charm in living in a home that requires a little (or a lot of) extra TLC. They’re a great option for budget-minded buyers and allow you to get fully creative with the space.
MATC Times
1417 N. Prospect Avenue
Beautifully Renovated Studio near Brady Street! - This large studio has been renovated with brand new floors, and a completely updated bathroom!. This unit is equipped with a kitchenette, dressing room and large closet! Brand new tiled bathroom. All appliances are included. The building is safe Building has locked lobby, on-site laundry and storage.
MATC Times
1318 N. Van Buren St.
Downtown 2-bedroom! Dog Friendly! Heat Included! - This 2 bedroom Milwaukee apartment has a large living area, good sized bedroom, and so much closet space. This apartment has two large rooms and could be used as a 2 bedroom or a 1 bed with an office space. Enjoy beautiful bright room with French doors, clean, and in a great location. This apartment is perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking to live in a quiet building while being close to all the fun and energy of the Eastside. Both cat and dog friendly, this apartment truly is a great find!
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Former Elmbrook Church pastor Stuart Briscoe dies at 91
Stuart Briscoe, author and pastor of Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, died Wednesday at the age of 91 from natural causes.
Comments / 2