Another hot day but not the hottest on record

An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Staying steamy through Sunday & Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – The hot & sticky air mass we have been dealing with remains expansive with 90 degree heat across a significant portion of the US. Temperatures will remain high along with humidity through Central Indiana on Sunday and even into the start of the work week. Summery Sunday...
Cold front incoming! A relief from high heat & humidity is on the horizon
INDIANAPOIS – Temperatures were back in the 90s on Sunday with a reading of 91 degrees being logged in Indianapolis. The hot & humid weather has stuck around for the better part of a week now, but relief has finally appeared on the horizon in an approaching cold front.
National 811 Safe Digging day
INDIANAPOLIS — Call before you dig!. National 811 Safe Digging day brings awareness to those looking to do some work outside their home and how to remain alert for active wires and other potential dangers in the ground.
At least 5 injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis
At least five people were injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/at-least-5-injured-in-several-overnight-shootings-across-indianapolis/
36th Annual Kid & Co. Fishing Tournament happening in Bloomington
Shawn Rexroth, president of the Indiana Bass’n Gals joined us to discuss the 36th annual Kid & Co. Tournament happening August 6 at Lake Monroe in Bloomington. It’s a fishing tournament for kids from ages 6-17 with a variety of other fun activities and presentations planned.
Another edition of Lyrical Lightning with Jill & Ry!
INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is songs that mention animals! Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Indy Now chats with the Goo Goo Dolls
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt got to chat with Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls ahead of the band’s Indy performance. Goo Goo Dolls plays the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park tonight. Takac, vocalist, bassist and songwriter, described heading into...
Indy Arts Council kicking off the fall arts season
INDIANAPOLIS- “Start with the Art” is the Indy Arts Council‘s fundraiser, which kicks off the fall arts season here in the Circle City. Tickets are sold out for this year’s benefit. Julie Goodman, CEO of The Arts Council, and performer PsyWrn Simone joined FOX59 Morning News...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle Sunday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the area of 86th Street and Zionsville road on report of a crash. Per IMPD, the motorcyclist, not wearing a helmet, rear-ended a vehicle on West...
wrtv.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's west side early Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive and found the victim around 6 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 man dead after shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male inside of a vehicle who...
An Indiana couple spent 20 years turning a high-school basketball gym into a home. They're listing it for $299,000, and the agent says 'it still smells like a gym.'
"I graduated from that gym in 1969, I could tell you where I was sitting," the listing agent Roy Wilson told Insider.
10 vehicles and 1 semi involved in crash near Anderson on I-69
A crash involving 10 vehicles and one semi caused multiple lane closures on Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan.
Say It Ain’t Social: fair food edition
INDIANAPOLIS — This week for Say It Ain’t Social we asked followers: what is your favorite and least favorite fair food? Jillian and Ryan read some of our followers responses!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and...
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
Family of 4 displaced after house fire on Indy’s north side
A house fire on Royal Lake Circle in Indianapolis displaced a family of four, the fire department said.
So, how do magicians learn and create new tricks?
INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever wondered how magicians learn and create new magic tricks?. Well, there’s a session where Indy’s best magicians sit down together to teach, learn, and experiment.
