This it's a really interesting topic because I realized that I have many, many, many images of things in motion. But the images are like freeze frame so they don't actually show motion. The first image of the surfer is to illustrate this. The surfer and the wind and the waves are in motion, but the picture doesn't actually capture motion in my mind. Finding an image or two that actually had motion was trickier than I thought since apparently I try and remove motion for most of my images! Haha. So I submit these three images. The first one is a long shutter release of waves on the jetty. It was taken in almost darkness of dawn. The colors and motion of the waves are only there because of the length of the shutter release. The second image is of an overflow of a wave on the beach where the water was spinning in a circle and I was playing again with shutter release to see how long I needed to leave it open in order to get that motion movement. The pictures is kind of abstracted. It's a little confusing. I don't know that it's successful. The last image is of rippling water on the surface of a stream that was covered with trees. It's modified a little, but it's actually just a weird crop that gave it an artistic kind of drawn, painterly feel. I like the abstract nature of it and that it's water and has the sense of the movement I think. Anyway, interesting challenge. Thanks, Alan.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 6 HOURS AGO