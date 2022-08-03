Read on fstoppers.com
How to Retouch a Portrait Using Frequency Separation in Photoshop
There are many different techniques you can use to retouch a portrait, and one of the more advanced and powerful out there is frequency separation. This helpful video tutorial will show you what frequency separation is and how to use it to edit a photo. Coming to you from Julia...
Are Prime or Zoom Lenses Better for Portrait Photography?
One of the most fundamental choices you can make is whether to use a prime or a zoom lens. For portraiture, there are benefits and drawbacks to each option. If you are new to portrait photography and wondering which is right for you, check out this great video tutorial that will show you the pros and cons of both to help you make the right choice.
Motion (July) Challange
This it's a really interesting topic because I realized that I have many, many, many images of things in motion. But the images are like freeze frame so they don't actually show motion. The first image of the surfer is to illustrate this. The surfer and the wind and the waves are in motion, but the picture doesn't actually capture motion in my mind. Finding an image or two that actually had motion was trickier than I thought since apparently I try and remove motion for most of my images! Haha. So I submit these three images. The first one is a long shutter release of waves on the jetty. It was taken in almost darkness of dawn. The colors and motion of the waves are only there because of the length of the shutter release. The second image is of an overflow of a wave on the beach where the water was spinning in a circle and I was playing again with shutter release to see how long I needed to leave it open in order to get that motion movement. The pictures is kind of abstracted. It's a little confusing. I don't know that it's successful. The last image is of rippling water on the surface of a stream that was covered with trees. It's modified a little, but it's actually just a weird crop that gave it an artistic kind of drawn, painterly feel. I like the abstract nature of it and that it's water and has the sense of the movement I think. Anyway, interesting challenge. Thanks, Alan.
You Don't Need Expensive Gear to Enjoy Landscape Photography
No matter what genre you shoot, you can quickly fall down the hole of spending a ton of money on gear in the pursuit of the perfect shot. However, you can easily create high-quality, compelling images even with basic budget gear. This excellent video is an important reminder that you do not need a lot of pricey gear to create good photos and just as importantly, to enjoy the craft.
Black & White Macro Abstract
This is a seed pod of a Sacred Datura plant. All shape, texture and contrast. Hoping the composition works and the image is interesting. I was actually working on getting depth in marcro shots when I took this but have since taken a second look from an abstract perspective. It's an old image reborn I guess. Feedback welcome.
Lost admin rights - again!
Just as a heads up, once again I log into fstoppers only to find I am no longer a member of this group. This has happened to me THREE times now, each time I have to rejoin and ask the moderators to allow me admin rights. Just letting you know...
A Beginner's Guide to Aperture in Video
There are certainly a lot of similarities between photo and video, but there are also some fundamental differences you should be aware of to ensure you get the best results. If you are new to video and working on the fundamentals, check out this excellent tutorial that will show you how aperture works in video and how to properly adjust it to get your best results.
How to Properly Use a Light Meter
Back in the days of film, where there were no image previews and every frame cost money to take, light meters allowed you to ensure that an image would be properly lit and the results would be what you expected. With digital, you can now check the results instantly and make adjustments right away with no penalty. So, while light meters are not necessary anymore, they can still be quite useful. This great video tutorial will show you how to use one properly.
What Is a Leica M Camera Good For?
As a film photography enthusiast, I am a firm believer that gear is a long way down the list of important factors in image-making. Don’t get me wrong, there’s obviously a vast difference in the quality of image you will get from a film camera that will mount great lenses, meter accurately, and shoot reliably, versus something like a Kodak disposable. I just don’t believe anyone necessarily needs to pay more than a few hundred dollars to access equipment that produces results comparable to those very high-end gear will also achieve.
Canon Says the Camera Market Is Looking Up, Shares Plan for DSLRs
It's no secret that the smartphone has decimated the camera industry for the past decade, but according to Canon, the market may have finally bottomed out, and there might now be reason to look up. It turns out even DSLRs aren't dead just yet. Canon recently released their Q2 2022...
