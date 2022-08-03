ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

boreal.org

DNR investigating possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin

The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Line 3 aquifer breach is leaking more groundwater

In the summer of 2021, construction padding for the Line 3 pipeline approached the Mississippi River where the pipeline now crosses underneath the river southwest of Bemidji, Minn. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News file. An aquifer breach in north-central Minnesota caused by construction on the Line 3 oil pipeline...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties

Katarina Meister is a naturopathic doctor who works at Lakeside Natural Medicine in Milwaukee's Shorewood neighborhood. She's licensed in Washington and moved to Wisconsin in October 2021. Photo:. Mackenzie Krumme/WPR. Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Governor Tony Evers signed...
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior

Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota State
boreal.org

List of 'hidden vacation spots' includes Minnesota's North Shore

A nationwide list looking at the "hidden gem" vacation spots of the United States includes Minnesota's North Shore. While the stunning stretch of Lake Superior coast on the boundaries of Superior National Forest is no secret to Minnesotans who regularly make a beeline for it, it appears to have escaped the notice of those at destination travel blog Via Travelers.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Climate change's aggravating impact on asthma sufferers

Breathing is the most vital function there is. But for many of us, it's not as easy as it sounds, especially these days. More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies. It's the sixth leading chronic illness, and one in 13 people are affected. And in recent years, it seems like it's getting worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
