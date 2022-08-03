Read on www.boreal.org
Related
boreal.org
DNR investigating possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.
boreal.org
Line 3 aquifer breach is leaking more groundwater
In the summer of 2021, construction padding for the Line 3 pipeline approached the Mississippi River where the pipeline now crosses underneath the river southwest of Bemidji, Minn. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News file. An aquifer breach in north-central Minnesota caused by construction on the Line 3 oil pipeline...
boreal.org
Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties
Katarina Meister is a naturopathic doctor who works at Lakeside Natural Medicine in Milwaukee's Shorewood neighborhood. She's licensed in Washington and moved to Wisconsin in October 2021. Photo:. Mackenzie Krumme/WPR. Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Governor Tony Evers signed...
boreal.org
Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
List of 'hidden vacation spots' includes Minnesota's North Shore
A nationwide list looking at the "hidden gem" vacation spots of the United States includes Minnesota's North Shore. While the stunning stretch of Lake Superior coast on the boundaries of Superior National Forest is no secret to Minnesotans who regularly make a beeline for it, it appears to have escaped the notice of those at destination travel blog Via Travelers.
boreal.org
Climate change's aggravating impact on asthma sufferers
Breathing is the most vital function there is. But for many of us, it's not as easy as it sounds, especially these days. More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies. It's the sixth leading chronic illness, and one in 13 people are affected. And in recent years, it seems like it's getting worse.
boreal.org
Extreme Summer: ‘They are not slowing down’: The rise of billion-dollar disasters
Teams conduct search and rescue operations on Aug. 19, 2021, in Canton, N.C., after heavy rainfall devastated the area. Photo:. , Photos by Jesse Barber from The Washington Post • August 4, 2022. A year after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped a foot of rain on parts...
boreal.org
Jury finds MN pharmacist did not discriminate in denying emergency contraception
An emergency contraception pill is seen through packaging in this stock photo. Photo by Sophia Moss. An Aitkin County jury on Friday found that a central Minnesota pharmacist did not discriminate when he refused to provide emergency contraceptives to a woman in 2019. Andrea Anderson of McGregor Minn., sought to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Rescue squad goes over the edge in former mine pit for training opportunity
Photo: Members of the St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad prepare to rappel hundreds of feet into the former Soudan mine pit - A. JEAN. Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - August 3, 2022. Almost two dozen members of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad went down in the...
Comments / 0