Kathryn Dennis Reflects on This Southern Charm Moment with Chleb Ravenell

Plus, the Southern Charm cast member shares an update on her love life today. Kathryn Dennis has taken viewers inside her relationship with Chleb Ravenell this season on Southern Charm. The pair faced some ups and downs along the way, but it turns out, it's a conversation that Chleb had with Naomie Olindo in the July 28 episode, clip above, that she still has some feelings about.
Kyle Viljoen Reveals More Details About a "Tough" Personal Experience Before Below Deck Med

The Below Deck Med stew opens up about his life before boarding the Home. Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen recently confirmed that he's found love. He introduced his boyfriend, Zachary, to the world during the July 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, later spilling more about the guy who won his heart to Bravo Insider: “I am officially in a very, very loving, supportive, charismatic, outgoing, adventurous relationship. This man, Zachary, is definitely my future husband. There’s no doubt about it.”
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Teresa Giudice Married Luis "Louie" Ruelas in a Strapless Light Pink Wedding Dress & Sheer Pearl Gloves

The RHONJ cast member completed her bridal look with a tiara and a long veil embroidered with a special message. Teresa Giudice has officially tied the knot! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, August 6, walking down the aisle in a beautiful strapless light pink wedding dress and a long veil embroidered with a special message.
Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Stunned in Pink Satin Bridesmaids Dresses at Her Wedding

Fellow ‘Wives Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were also included in the RHONJ cast member's wedding party. Teresa Giudice’s daughters made for gorgeous bridesmaids at her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughters stunned in pink satin dresses while standing alongside their mom at her lavish nuptials, which took place in New Jersey on Saturday, August 6.
Bravo Insider Is Giving You the Chance to Attend BravoCon 2022 This October

We have all the scoop on how to score a chance to go to BravoCon 2022. The countdown is on! BravoCon 2022 is inching closer and we're ready for what is sure to be the event of the year! With over 60 events and over 100 Bravolebs set to appear at BravoCon 2022, this year's festivities will be bigger, better, and full of everything your Bravo heart could desire!
