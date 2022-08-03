U.S. Wheat Associates Promote Miller to Director of Programs

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005383/en/ Tim Newell, Aspiration Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO