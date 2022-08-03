ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ACC Coaches Talk Anonymously About Conference Foes for 2022

By Athlon Sports
AthlonSports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Kicker Rankings 2022

Kickers are often the forgotten man on a fantasy football team, and that sentiment probably isn't helped by the volatility at the position. Consider that Daniel Carlson led all kickers in fantasy points (Athlon scoring) last season and he was preceded by Jason Sanders in 2020. Both remain options for...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Chicago Bears: 6 Players to Watch During Training Camp

With the NFL preseason approaching, the rebuilding Chicago Bears are trying to put all of the pieces together. They've undergone top-to-bottom changes during the offseason, and there are plenty of new faces as they practice in pads this week. Not only that, but the remaining veteran players are adjusting to new playbooks and responsibilities.
CHICAGO, IL
AthlonSports.com

2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates and Odds

Since 2013, only three quarterbacks have won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY). However, this year bettors are being presented with Steelers rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett as the betting favorite to take home the prestigious award at odds of +600. A deeper dive reveals that over the last...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
AthlonSports.com

Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos may have a new look this year with head coach Nathaniel Hackett at the helm and Russell Wilson under center, but one thing remains the same – the tandem backfield of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. Gordon and Williams successfully combined for 1,821 rushing yards and...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy