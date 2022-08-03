Wolf Touts Education Spending Increase, Discusses Accountability for Historic Investment

Read on www.erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Township Issues Statement on Euthanasia of Cat
Millcreek Township on Friday issued a statement on the euthanasia of a stray cat late last month. It comes after Millcreek Township’s animal enforcement officer responded to a call about a stray cat July 29 at 2:34 p.m. in the 3200 block of Berkley Street. A caller reported a...
State Game Lands 109 Shooting Range to Close for Improvements
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will close the shooting range on State Game Lands 109 for maintenance starting Monday, Aug. 8. It is located off Sampson Road in Greene Township, Erie County. Improvements and upgrades will be completed during the closure. A reopening date has not yet been determined.
Erie Singer & Songwriter Entered in the Opening Act Competition
An Erie singer/songwriter has a chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl, but she needs fan support to make it happen. Amber Otto, or Cookie, as she's known, performed today at voices for Independence in Millcreek. Cookie is among 10 finalists in the Opening Act competition, where fans vote choose...
