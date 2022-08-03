Exclusive: Airbus Axes Remaining A350 Jet Deal With Qatar Airways - Sources

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
A passenger with an $11,000 ticket to Europe says Air Canada 'begged' 25 people to get off the plane because it was too heavy to take off. Then they lost his bag.
An Air Canada passenger flying to Europe had his flights delayed 10 times on Saturday. On one of the flights, 25 passengers had to deboard because it was "too heavy" to take off, he said. The airline also lost his luggage, forcing him to spend over $4,500 on replacement items,...
World’s fastest jetliner dubbed ‘son of Concorde’ will cross Atlantic in 3.5 hours
HUMANS may be flying across the Atlantic ocean at unprecedented speeds thanks to a new airline company. Aviation company Boom Supersonic revealed at the Farnborough International Airshow mockups of its Overture aircraft. The jet features four engines, a new fuselage, and fewer passenger seats than traditional aircraft. What's more, Boom...
British Airways sent passengers an email mid-flight saying the airline had canceled the 2nd leg of their trip
After landing at Heathrow from Austin, BA told three passengers their connection to Edinburgh had been canceled, forcing them to travel by train.
See inside the secret Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin where pilots sleep during long-haul flights
Aviation regulators set the total hours pilots fly and how much sleep they must get between flights. During ultra-long-haul flights, pilots sleep in special cabins, which passengers can't access. Insider recently toured a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 and saw where pilots sleep — take a look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
The world's oldest aircraft carrier still in service
USS Nimitz - the world's oldest aircraft carrier still in service - making the turn past Alki and departing Puget Sound today-AtomicAerials- Posted by u/-AtomicAerials- Supposedly gonna be decommissioned in a couple of years (u/BadUX)
A Qantas crew declared an emergency to get priority landing because the plane only had 40 minutes left of fuel, report says
A Qantas Airways plane was low on fuel so the crew declared an emergency for priority landing. The plane landed in Perth, Australia, with 40 minutes left of fuel, a Qantas pilot told The Guardian. The Australian Safety Transport Bureau is investigating, but the pilot said it wasn't a safety...
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
ZDNet
A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster
The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
A Russian aircraft flew 9 hours between Moscow and Switzerland, traveling over European airspace in a rare routing that added 6 hours to the flight time
A Russian government aircraft flew nine hours Wednesday between Moscow and Basel, Switzerland. The trip would've taken about three hours if EU airspace were not closed to Russian planes. The jet flew over EU airspace with clearance to retrieve Russian diplomatic staff in Switzerland.
Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
The West risks stumbling into a nuclear conflict with China because we are not talking to our enemies, UK security chief warns
The West and China could risk stumbling their way into a nuclear war as the world enters a 'dangerous new age', the UK's national security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove urged caution amid a changed 'security order', with advances in tech making weapons more lethal and abundant.
ZDNet
An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
Dare I ask why you're sitting there with gritted teeth, mouthing curses toward high-flying brand names?. Another week of airline disruption is supposedly becalmed. Before another week of airline disruption staggers into the air. To recap: airlines say they have staff shortages, the weather has been terrible and air traffic...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
cntraveler.com
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Comments / 0