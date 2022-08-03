Read on www.postandcourier.com
live5news.com
Police locate man reported missing in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man who was reported missing in the West Ashley area has been found. Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was located Sunday night.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A special opportunity unfolding in Georgetown
A 2016 study of Georgetown's industrial waterfront just south and east of its historic district recognized the huge potential for its redevelopment, saying any plan for the area should be aspirational and challenge the status quo and that the site “represents a historic opportunity for community planning in the broadest sense of that term — physically, economically, and socially.” It created a picture of the future for South Carolina’s third-oldest city that could be painted piece by piece.
The Post and Courier
Habitat for Humanity plans to raise walls for second Georgetown cottage
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown senior will be one step closer to owning a new home when volunteers from Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County gather at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 to raise the walls of his cottage on North Merriman Street. The volunteer organization is building a 675-square-foot cottage...
live5news.com
Deputies respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Ladson
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Road involving a...
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry Arts and Events
EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/calendar. Today. 'Through the Lens and From the Easel'. What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery is pleased to present "Through the Lens...
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
The Post and Courier
Juvenile wounded in Pleasant Hill shooting
GEORGETOWN — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the thigh early Aug. 5 after a friend attempted to shoot a dog in self-defense. The boy was walking down Carlos Drive in the Pleasant Hill community around 2 a.m. with an 18-year-old friend when a neighbor's dog started chasing them, according to a report from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The two jumped over a nearby ditch to get away from the dog, but the 15-year-old slipped and fell.
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
Police: Woman left children unattended in vehicle while she shoplifted at South Carolina mall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman has been charged after police said she left children unattended in a vehicle while she shoplifted items from a store in Citadel Mall. On Thursday, officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Citadel Mall in reference to a shoplifting incident at Hibbett Sports involving three women, according […]
WMBF
Police: Scene cleared after bomb threat investigation at Georgetown Walmart
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities investigated a possible bomb threat at a Walmart in the Grand Strand on Thursday. The Georgetown Police Department said the store received a call earlier in the day regarding the threat. By around 9 p.m., authoirites said the store had reopened after being cleared with...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
First Friday Gullah Geechee Fest in Atlantic Beach keeping African culture alive
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A festival held Friday in Atlantic Beach focused on African culture. The African Gullah Geechee Fest featured food, live music and items such as seagrass baskets. Sherry Suttles, the founding president of the Gullah Geechee group, said the town typically only gets attention during the annual Bike Week held during […]
The Post and Courier
Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds
A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
South Carolina police: Drunk woman left friend’s baby in hot car while she went inside to take nap
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department arrested a woman on Wednesday who is accused of driving her friend’s baby home while drunk, then leaving the baby in a hot car while she went inside to nap. According to a police report, witnesses at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard saw an “extremely […]
live5news.com
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
The Post and Courier
Summerville Family YMCA offering Diabetes Prevention Program (copy)
Editor's Note: This story ran in The Journal Scene in 2015. The Summerville Family YMCA will offer the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program, an evidence-based program shown to reduce the burden of type 2 diabetes – one of the nation’s costliest chronic diseases. The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is a group-based lifestyle intervention for adults at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, and has been shown to reduce the number of new cases of diabetes by 58 percent overall and by 71 percent in adults over 60. Registration for the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is going on now for fall classes.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston hires homelessness coordinator. Advocates say more resources are needed.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Along Tanger Outlet Boulevard, construction continues on the 72-bay Topgolf facility, slated to be a premier entertainment venue. Next to that site, land has been cleared for a $200 million mixed-use development that will include apartments, hotels and restaurants. In a small wooded area across the...
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
