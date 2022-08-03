Editor's Note: This story ran in The Journal Scene in 2015. The Summerville Family YMCA will offer the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program, an evidence-based program shown to reduce the burden of type 2 diabetes – one of the nation’s costliest chronic diseases. The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is a group-based lifestyle intervention for adults at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, and has been shown to reduce the number of new cases of diabetes by 58 percent overall and by 71 percent in adults over 60. Registration for the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is going on now for fall classes.

