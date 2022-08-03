Read on www.wtva.com
‘Poorly written’: Officials from Mississippi school district respond to dress code controversy as uproar continues
As uproar continues from parents and students, the Oxford School District says less than 2 percent of students have been cited for dress code violations during the first three days of school. The Oxford School District responded to Oxford High School students and parents with a statement on Friday amid...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Jordan Isbell among Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science class of 2022 graduates
Columbus, MISS. – Jordan Isbell of Oxford, Mississippi, has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in the Class of 2022. Jordan previously attended Okolona High School and is the child of Mrs. Katrina and Mr. Jeffery Isbell. Jordan has been elected to the MSMS Hall...
Students, parents fired up about new dress code they say ‘unfairly’ targets females in this Mississippi school district
A new dress code has students and parents accuse officials in one Mississippi school district of targeting females with rules that are “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Students and parents at Oxford High School have started a petition and have gone public with their grievances against the school’s dress code.
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Officials: All four inmates who escaped after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof back in custody
Mississippi officials report that all four inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning are back in custody. Three of the inmates were caught and taken back into custody in Baton Rouge Friday night. The fourth inmate — Landon Braudway — was taken back into custody in Alcorn...
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
Authorities: 4 inmates flee after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof
Four men escaped from a Mississippi jail early Friday by cutting a hole in the facility’s roof, authorities said. Security camera footage shows the inmates running east from the prison toward the National Guard Armory in Corinth around 2 a.m., said Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell. The four escapees...
wtva.com
Calhoun City under citywide boil water alert
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) — People in Calhoun City are being told to boil their water for at least one minute before using it. Mayor Marshall Coleman issued the boil water alert Friday as a precaution after half the city lost water pressure overnight. The state will test water...
wtva.com
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
wtva.com
New Albany organizations to give away at-home COVID test kits and N95 masks Saturday
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Family Clinic of New Albany, local non-profit Bee the Change and Macedonia Baptist Church will be giving away free at-home COVID test kits and N95 masks Saturday, August 6. The event will be held at the Family Clinic of New Albany from 9 a.m....
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS – Injuries Reported After Crash near Texaco on Lamar Blvd
The collision left at least one person with injuries. The severity and number of related injuries have not been revealed. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
Oxford Eagle
Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A...
4 escape from Alcorn County jail through hole in roof
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four inmates have escaped from the Alcorn County Jail in north Mississippi, the county sheriff’s office said Friday morning. Authorities say the men cut a hole in the roof to make their escape in the early morning hours. Based on video footage, the inmates ran east toward the National Guard armory at […]
wcbi.com
A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
WBBJ
Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week
CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
Oxford Eagle
Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 2 to August 5
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. August 2. Robert Curry, 30....
wtva.com
Tupelo police arrest two accused of having bombs
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A man and woman are in jail after police in Tupelo say they found them with bombs. Michael Aaron Dallas, 45, and Judith Nicole Marks, 43, are charged with possession of explosives. Captain Chuck McDougald said officers make the discovery Thursday afternoon while trying to...
wtva.com
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
Oxford Eagle
Jayoncé Benefit Night: Proud Larry’s to host event in honor of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
Proud Larry’s will host Jayoncé Benefit Night on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. honoring the legacy of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student. At Jayoncé Benefit Night, attendees can enjoy a night of dance, drag performances, and karaoke. Tickets are on pre-sale for $10 here or tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lee family.
