Mooreville, MS

City
Mooreville, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
Mooreville, MS
Education
AL.com

Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat

TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Calhoun City under citywide boil water alert

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) — People in Calhoun City are being told to boil their water for at least one minute before using it. Mayor Marshall Coleman issued the boil water alert Friday as a precaution after half the city lost water pressure overnight. The state will test water...
CALHOUN CITY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com

Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
TUPELO, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Injuries Reported After Crash near Texaco on Lamar Blvd

The collision left at least one person with injuries. The severity and number of related injuries have not been revealed. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Oxford Eagle

Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations

Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

4 escape from Alcorn County jail through hole in roof

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four inmates have escaped from the Alcorn County Jail in north Mississippi, the county sheriff’s office said Friday morning. Authorities say the men cut a hole in the roof to make their escape in the early morning hours. Based on video footage, the inmates ran east toward the National Guard armory at […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
TUPELO, MS
WBBJ

Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week

CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police arrest two accused of having bombs

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A man and woman are in jail after police in Tupelo say they found them with bombs. Michael Aaron Dallas, 45, and Judith Nicole Marks, 43, are charged with possession of explosives. Captain Chuck McDougald said officers make the discovery Thursday afternoon while trying to...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Jayoncé Benefit Night: Proud Larry’s to host event in honor of Jimmie “Jay” Lee

Proud Larry’s will host Jayoncé Benefit Night on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. honoring the legacy of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student. At Jayoncé Benefit Night, attendees can enjoy a night of dance, drag performances, and karaoke. Tickets are on pre-sale for $10 here or tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lee family.
OXFORD, MS

