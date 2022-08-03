ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Liz Truss criticised over ‘endless crazy tax cuts’ by former treasury minister

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLhch_0h3EIrSj00

Liz Truss has been blasted for proposing “endless crazy tax cuts ” to appeal to a small group of Conservative members who will pick the new party leader.

Lord O’Neill, a former Tory treasury minister, also suggested he’d been left “speechless” by the proposal on regional pay, which Ms Truss has since U-turned on.

“Dear dear dear, if you’re going to come up with endless crazy tax cuts to keep yourself popular with a small number of people who vote for the next leader, then that’s the sort of thing that follows,” he said.

