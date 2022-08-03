Taiwan: Why is Nancy Pelosi's visit controversial?

Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday, 3 August, after a controversial visit that angered China .

The US House Speaker is the highest-ranking US official to visit the country since 1997.

China has stepped up military activity near the island, which is independently governed but claimed by the Chinese government.

The visit has been seen as controversial as Beijing considers any visit to Taiwan by a foreign government as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

Ms Pelosi has previously said it is “important for us to show support for Taiwan”.

