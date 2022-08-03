ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisago County, MN

‘Public moosance’: Escaped cows run loose on Minnesota interstate

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

Minnesota police said the “steaks were high” when two escaped cows were a “public mooooosance” on an interstate on Tuesday, 2 August.

This footage shows the cows in the median strip of the I-35 in Stacy, Chisago County, as officers tried to corral them into the back of a truck.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Department said a professional wrangler was eventually called to get the cows off the road, and to “prevent drivers from having steak on their hoods.”

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

