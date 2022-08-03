ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

COVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna past expectations in Q2

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbNb6_0h3EIlPb00

Better-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine sales pushed Moderna past Wall Street’s second-quarter forecasts.

The company said that its Spikevax vaccine brought in $4.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts were looking for around $3.6 billion, according to FactSet.

Moderna shares surged at the start of trading Wednesday.

The company's vaccine sales represent a drop from the nearly $6 billion in sales the vaccine brought in during the year’s first quarter, when a virus surge through the United States pushed more people to seek protection.

But those sales could pick up again later this year.

Moderna has developed an updated version of its vaccine for a fall booster campaign that combines the original shot with protection against the omicron variant.

Federal regulators also recently endorsed the vaccine for children as young as six months old.

The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s main source of revenue, outside of grants and money from collaborations. Total revenue climbed 9% in the quarter to $4.75 billion.

But operating expenses also swelled 78% to $2.3 billion for the vaccine maker, which has several products in late-stage clinical trials, the most expensive phase of research.

Net income plunged 21% to $2.2 billion in the second quarter, and earnings totaled $5.24 per share.

Analysts expected earnings of $4.58 per share on about $4.1 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

More than 77 million people in the U.S. have become fully vaccinated with Moderna’s two-dose shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Over 128 million have done so with rival Pfizer’s vaccine.

Another competitor entered the U.S. vaccine market last month, when federal regulators authorized a fourth option from Novavax, a protein vaccine that was found in large studies to be about 90% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. jumped more than 15% in morning trading to $185.54 while broader indexes climbed slightly.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Recruiter Page sees boost as wages grow

Recruiter Page Group said on Monday that it has benefited from the higher wages paid to those that it hires for other companies.The business said that it made around £82,800 in gross profit for every “fee earner” it has on the books in the first half of 2022. This is a 9.2% rise compared to the same period a year ago.The business also reported that it had increased its headcount by more than 10% to 8,668 by the end of June.Wages have been growing in recent months to at least take some of the edge off the cost of living,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Business#General Health
TheDailyBeast

Can Math Models Predict—and Prevent—the Next Suicide?

Mental health is, in some ways, the black sheep of public health: chronically underfunded, undervalued, and overlooked. One reason has to do with the social stigma surrounding mental health. After all, it was long considered gauche to seek treatment for issues like depression (while tuberculosis is a much sexier malady). An even bigger reason has to do with the complexity of deciding where to channel mental health resources—a process known as psychiatric epidemiology.As computer engineers continue to churn out more and more powerful algorithms, complicated systems models have become a cornerstone of epidemiology. These programs take in massive amounts of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Why Munster Thinks Tesla Is The Biggest Beneficiary Of The Climate Bill

After months of bickering and negotiations, the Senate finally cleared the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act 2022 on Sunday, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA could be its biggest beneficiary, according to a top analyst. What Happened: Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster said on Sunday that the Elon Musk-led EV maker...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Works slashes outlook over cost-of-living fears this Christmas

Bosses at hobby retailer The Works are already worried about the impact that the runaway cost of living will have on customers this Christmas, it announced as it slashed the outlook for this year.The company said it cannot be certain how customers will behave, with inflation expected to peak in the months leading up to the holidays.Since the start of this year, the outlook for the market has deteriorated, bosses said on Monday.They pointed to low consumer confidence and rising inflation.It is not clear how long these market conditions will persist, which creates a heightened degree of uncertainty about how...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Joules confirms talks to sell stake to Next

Struggling fashion brand Joules has confirmed it is in talks to sell a stake to high street giant Next in a move that could raise around £15 million.Joules said it was also in discussions over joining Next’s burgeoning online platform to support its “long-term growth plans”.It follows reports at the weekend that Joules was looking to sell a 25% stake to Next.Joules did not confirm the size of the stake up for sale, except to say it would see Next become a “strategic minority shareholder”.But it stressed the talks may not lead to agreement, with a further announcement to be...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed after US job gain paves way for rate hike

Asian stocks were mixed on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and China reported its exports rose by double digits.Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation.“Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,”...
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy