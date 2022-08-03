ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

By Katelina Eccleston
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqRf7_0h3EIRhx00

Click here to read the full article.

On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico , Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse.

Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series , an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen , and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island . She’s a prolific lyricist and a trend-setter who has been able to channel the trials in her life to shape a unique style of her own, with brilliant punchlines and sensuality that entices her fans. She’s also the first prominent star in Latin music who happens to be trans.

El Movimiento is at its peak right now, with artists like Bad Bunny breaking global streaming records once held by icons like Drake and world tours selling out in minutes. It hasn’t always been an easy road getting here, as forms of music once created as methods of resistance, then constantly picked apart by racism, have found strength in their pop ascendance. For Antillano, finding success has meant carving out a revolutionary path of her own.

Growing up in Bayamon, a suburb of San Juan, Antillano was raised with four siblings whom she adores and two loving yet strict and conservative parents. Her adolescence was the perfectly imperfect recipe for a salsa- and rock-loving music enthusiast who planned to take the Latin music industry by storm through rap. Coquis singing faintly in the background at golden hour, Antillano’s eyes glisten as she says what happened next: “I was 17 years old when I was kicked out of the house.”

It wasn’t until a few years later, after launching an underground music career, that she came to embrace who she truly is. “The person who I was releasing [music] as, all of that wasn’t actually my full, authentic self,” she says, recalling an early EP, Tirania , that she released as a male-presenting artist with blond hair, major swag, and a proud queer identity. “ I feel like I did not understand myself as a musician until the point where I understood myself as a woman… Stepping into my femininity, that process was painful. Very scary. A lot of knowing… there is no other choice.” It was a difficult position for an artist whose work is deeply rooted in personal experiences, making for the star attitude that millions of fans have since fallen in love with.

La Villana says that doing sex work is part of what helped her discover herself. “That experience helped me come into contact with who I am,” she says. Though the work can be empowering, it also comes with its own set of challenges — it is largely criminalized , and can be dangerous. Still, it is an essential part of many lives, and Antillano says that it most often provided her with stability and independence.

The Latin rap and reggaeton scenes have a long history of machismo, homophobia, and racism. In recent years, there has been pressure to hold artists accountable for their actions or lack thereof regarding social responsibility. Yet Antillano has conquered where no other person has been able to before. “I’m creating music knowing very well I may be killed for this, but you know what?” she says, sitting up. “We have to be proud and stand tall.”

These are powerful words from a powerful woman. Antillano adds that she appreciates the support she’s gotten from cisgender women: “Aren’t they the best? The gworlz have really been showing up for me.” Considering what she’s been up against, it’s a beautiful feeling.

“I have faith that if we get knocked down, somebody else will come after us,” she adds. “We will not be eliminated and we are powerful.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 479

Bo Rawson
4d ago

I'm sure there are plenty of Puerto Rican entertainers/singers that are actually women they could've done a story about, but no they choose this dude instead.

Reply(21)
144
Michele House
4d ago

I mean come on show some respect put some clothes on that's why we have this problem in the world now everybody wants to walk around have naked have some respect for yourself you're not teaching the Next Generation anything better but to use their body parts to get somewhere in life you're supposed to know better and to know better is to do better

Reply(8)
58
Guest
3d ago

"These are powerful words from a powerful woman." No! They're words from a guy pretending to be a woman. Furthermore, there are no "cisgender women." There are simply women.

Reply(2)
19
Related
Rolling Stone

Queens Unite: Beyoncé, Madonna Join Forces for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé and Madonna have teamed up for a royal collaboration, “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” The latest remix of Beyoncé’s Renaissance single arrived on Friday, just in time to get the weekend party started. The percolating remix interpolates Madonna’s “Vogue” with Beyoncé flipping the script for the iconic spoke-sung section of the 1990 song, where the Material Girl lists Hollywood stars from the Golden Age. In Bey’s take, she pays homage to both current and past influential Black women who have been game-changers for the culture — from Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe and Santigold,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Girls’ Generation Marks Group’s 15th Anniversary With Comeback Single ‘Forever 1’

Click here to read the full article. After a five-year hiatus, K-pop outfit Girls’ Generation is back with a brand new album, Forever 1, released alongside its jubilant and carefree eponymous single. The new music marks the group’s seventh Korean-language album and coincides with the 15th anniversary of their debut single, “Into the New World.” “Forever 1” is accompanied by a music video, which finds members Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun living the high life — flying on private jets, riding in limousines, being bombarded by paparazzi, DJing at clubs — while also performing together in tightly choreographed...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Willow Announces LP ‘CopingMechanism,’ Shares ‘Hover Like a Goddess’

Click here to read the full article. Willow has announced her fifth studio album album, CopingMechanism, will arrive Sept. 23, per an Instagram post, and is now available for preorder. The release marks the 21-year-old musician’s follow-up to 2021’s Lately I Feel Everything. The album preorder arrives at the same time Willow dropped her new song, “Hover Like a Goddess.” In the accompanying video, Willow sings outside in the dark, occasionally gazing up at an unseen presence donning a pair of black boots. The track addresses the exquisitely torturous feeling of lust, encapsulating the frenetic and yearning emotions of uncontrollable desire. “I’ll...
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivy Queen
NBC News

Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' is a tough sell in 2022 America

On Friday Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, “Act I: Renaissance,” six years after the breakaway success of “Lemonade.” She gave fans and critics a taste of her latest work last month, when she dropped the surprise single “Break My Soul.” (It debuted on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart top 10 on Billboard.)
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Un Verano#El Movimiento
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After Nine Months: ‘It Lasted Longer Than We Thought,’ Says World

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their nine-month relationship, bringing to an end an unlikely whirlwind romance that both captivated and confused fans — and generated a seemingly never-ending supply of tabloid drama. Rolling Stone has learned that the reality TV mogul and former Saturday Night Live comedian parted ways this week, citing the couple’s busy schedules and long-distance relationship as the reason behind the split. The breakup comes just weeks after a trailer for the upcoming season of Hulu’s The Kardashians showed the Skims founder and her then-beau hopping into the shower together. Kardashian,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy