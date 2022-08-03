Read on northcountydailystar.com
Coast News
Vista honored for efforts on homelessness
VISTA — The city of Vista has been recognized for its continued efforts to battle homelessness. The International City/County Management Association named Vista’s Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness a recipient of the 2022 Local Government Excellence Award in Community Health and Safety. “The street is no place for...
coolsandiegosights.com
History inside Carlsbad’s Shipley-Magee House.
The 1887 Shipley-Magee House, home of the Carlsbad Historical Society, contains a museum that history lovers must visit. I walked through its doors earlier this year to discover a treasure trove of artifacts, documents and old photographs from Carlsbad’s earliest days. The rooms of this historical Craftsman-style house are...
hispanosnews.com
Order to Show Cause for Change of Name
SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA • COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO. HEARING DATE: SEPT 15, 2022. TIME: 08:30 AM. [X] DEPT: C-61 ROOM: . PETITION OF (Name of each petitioner): JERRICA J ROMERO FOR CHANGE OF NAME, ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: PETITIONER (NAME): JERRICA J ROMEROFILED A PETITION WITH THIS COURT FOR A DECREE CHANGING NAMES AS FOLLOWS: PRESENT NAME: a. JERRICA J ROMERO PROPOSED NAME: JERRICA J ORTIZ-GONZALES 2. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. NOTICE OF HEARING a. Date: SEPT 15, 2022. TIME: 08:30 a.m., [X] Dept.: C-61 Room: [_]. b. The address of the court is: [_] same as noted above. 3. [X] A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): HISPANOS UNIDOS.
eastcountymagazine.org
FIRST SAFE PARKING LOT FOR HOMELESS IN EAST COUNTY IS SET TO OPEN
August 5, 2022 (San Diego) – On August 10, East County’s first safe parking site for people living in their vehicles will be open beneath a freeway overpass on Magnolia in unincorporated El Cajon. The county-run safe parking area will be on the same site where homeless people have camped out for years.
Ex-COO Denies Ordering Purge of 101 Ash Docs
This story has been updated. City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office dropped a bombshell in May when it alleged former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell ordered a purge of computer and cell phone records about the city’s handling of 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza. Yet the former...
Coast News
Encinitas mayoral candidate’s leaked email to Blakespear stirs controversy
ENCINITAS — Anonymous individuals recently installed a series of large poster boards across the city featuring printed copies of a one-way email sent from controversial first-time mayoral candidate Jeff Morris to his political adversary, Mayor Catherine Blakespear, attempting to strike an accord before the election. Morris, administrator of Facebook...
sduptownnews.com
City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego
On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
Here’s when San Diego County school districts start for fall
August has officially arrived, marking the beginning of the school year for districts around the country, including here in San Diego.
$35M in Financing Secured on Properties in Ocean Beach, Chula Vista, Encinitas, La Mesa
Nearly $35 million in financing has been secured for a portfolio of multifamily properties located in San Diego and three suburbs, a real estate firm announced. The loan covers nearly 151 units spread across five properties, according to Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, which arranged the funding. The ten-year loan...
kusi.com
Borrego Springs residents continue fighting potential placement of SVP Douglas Badger into neighborhood
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County officials and Borrego Springs residents are preparing for Friday’s proposed placement hearing of sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Wednesday’s meeting was their last chance to block Badger’s placement in their community. Badger would be the second convicted sexually violent...
City of San Diego reaches settlement with broker sued over hotel transactions
The other hotel at issue is in Kearny Mesa, and the City Attorney's Office alleges Neil earned commissions on both hotel deals that exceeded the $250,000 limit set forth in the agreement.
NBC San Diego
Closed Beaches Affecting Businesses in Imperial Beach
Yellow signs warn beachgoers to stay out of the water because it's contaminated by sewage and chemicals, but some Imperial Beach merchants say the signs are also keeping tourists out of their stores. “That’s our gold mine,” said Michael Bibbey, who owns Bibbey’s Shells and Rocks, which is right across...
'Parks After Dark' turning local recreation centers into summer festivals
SAN DIEGO — "Parks After Dark" a program which launched earlier this summer, transforms three neighborhood parks into evening community festivals every weekend. So far, hundreds of San Diegans have been taking part every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The program, part of...
sandiegocountynews.com
Former director of finance for La Jolla Music Society sentenced to 30 months in prison
San Diego, CA–A former finance director for La Jolla Music Society was sentenced in federal court to 30 months in prison for embezzling more than $650,000 from the non-profit over a 10-year period. Chris Benavides, 52, of San Diego was also ordered to pay a minimum of $650,000 in...
Illegal dwellers evicted from property in Escondido, cleanup almost complete
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A property in Escondido that has been a nuisance for years is finally being cleaned up. Neighbors contacted CBS 8 in April, complaining about junk on the property, disturbances, and people living there illegally. The land off West El Norte Parkway has now been cleared and...
San Diego County Fire is taking over responsibility for fire and EMS services in Ramona
RAMONA, Calif. — Ramona has been underserved for emergency medical services for decades and receiving additional medical and fire protection services for its 40,000 people is a huge win for this area. Fire Station 80 in Ramona is one of three fire stations located in the heart of this...
Phys.org
San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight
San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
Village drivers irked by 'sneak attack' in parking enforcement
A perceived increase in parking enforcement in select parts of La Jolla's Village is irking some residents who have received multiple citations after seeing minimal ticketing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beach plans spoiled for some due to water contact advisories
Ocean access from Imperial Beach to Coronado has once again been shut down due to the ongoing pollution from the Tijuana River.
Borrego Springs residents prepare for latest SVP placement hearing
Concerned Borrego Springs residents prepare for latest SVP placement hearing for Douglas Badger. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Friday at the San Diego Superior Court.
