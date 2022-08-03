ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coast News

Vista honored for efforts on homelessness

VISTA — The city of Vista has been recognized for its continued efforts to battle homelessness. The International City/County Management Association named Vista’s Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness a recipient of the 2022 Local Government Excellence Award in Community Health and Safety. “The street is no place for...
VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

History inside Carlsbad’s Shipley-Magee House.

The 1887 Shipley-Magee House, home of the Carlsbad Historical Society, contains a museum that history lovers must visit. I walked through its doors earlier this year to discover a treasure trove of artifacts, documents and old photographs from Carlsbad’s earliest days. The rooms of this historical Craftsman-style house are...
CARLSBAD, CA
hispanosnews.com

Order to Show Cause for Change of Name

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA • COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO. HEARING DATE: SEPT 15, 2022. TIME: 08:30 AM. [X] DEPT: C-61 ROOM: . PETITION OF (Name of each petitioner): JERRICA J ROMERO FOR CHANGE OF NAME, ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: PETITIONER (NAME): JERRICA J ROMEROFILED A PETITION WITH THIS COURT FOR A DECREE CHANGING NAMES AS FOLLOWS: PRESENT NAME: a. JERRICA J ROMERO PROPOSED NAME: JERRICA J ORTIZ-GONZALES 2. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. NOTICE OF HEARING a. Date: SEPT 15, 2022. TIME: 08:30 a.m., [X] Dept.: C-61 Room: [_]. b. The address of the court is: [_] same as noted above. 3. [X] A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): HISPANOS UNIDOS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

FIRST SAFE PARKING LOT FOR HOMELESS IN EAST COUNTY IS SET TO OPEN

August 5, 2022 (San Diego) – On August 10, East County’s first safe parking site for people living in their vehicles will be open beneath a freeway overpass on Magnolia in unincorporated El Cajon. The county-run safe parking area will be on the same site where homeless people have camped out for years.
EL CAJON, CA
Voice of San Diego

Ex-COO Denies Ordering Purge of 101 Ash Docs

This story has been updated. City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office dropped a bombshell in May when it alleged former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell ordered a purge of computer and cell phone records about the city’s handling of 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza. Yet the former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Encinitas mayoral candidate’s leaked email to Blakespear stirs controversy

ENCINITAS — Anonymous individuals recently installed a series of large poster boards across the city featuring printed copies of a one-way email sent from controversial first-time mayoral candidate Jeff Morris to his political adversary, Mayor Catherine Blakespear, attempting to strike an accord before the election. Morris, administrator of Facebook...
ENCINITAS, CA
sduptownnews.com

City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego

On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Closed Beaches Affecting Businesses in Imperial Beach

Yellow signs warn beachgoers to stay out of the water because it's contaminated by sewage and chemicals, but some Imperial Beach merchants say the signs are also keeping tourists out of their stores. “That’s our gold mine,” said Michael Bibbey, who owns Bibbey’s Shells and Rocks, which is right across...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
Phys.org

San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight

San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA

