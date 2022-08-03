Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Young players making a push on Alabama's defensive front seven
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Pete Golding is entering his fifth year at Alabama, and on Sunday, in his lone press conference before and during the regular season, he said that for the first time in his tenure with the Crimson Tide, there is leadership at every level of this 2022 defense.
Nick Saban provides lengthy injury report on Day 4 of fall camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a lengthy injury report, which included five first-year players, during the Crimson Tide’s Media Day on Sunday. The first player Saban mentioned was tight end Cameron Latu, who was brought up earlier this week. On Thursday, the first day of fall camp, Saban said Latu was set to miss some time.
Saban, Golding break down Alabama's competition at cornerback
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – At SEC Media Days, head coach Nick Saban said the development of Alabama’s cornerbacks is going to be critical to the team’s success on defense this season. The Crimson Tide has to replace Jalyn Armour-Davis and Jobe Jobe, two players that started a combined...
Everything Nick Saban said at Alabama's preseason Media Day
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama held its annual Media Day on Sunday at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility, where head coach Nick Saban, defensive coordinator Pete Golding and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said. "We're obviously very excited about the challenges of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill O'Brien having fun coaching Bryce Young, Alabama QB room
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Bill O’Brien said he is excited to be back at Alabama for a second year. One might venture, and likely not very far, to guess having the reigning Heisman Trophy winner back behind center has something to do with that. Bryce Young is entering his second season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback after setting several school passing records in 2021. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, O’Brien praised his young quarterback’s work ethic.
Bill O’Brien Excited For Second Season At Bama
By all accounts, Bill O’Brien is a nice guy. But it’s not about, “What’s a nice guy like you being here?”, but rather about why is he here for a second season. O’Brien joined the Alabama staff in January of 2021 to serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Nick Saban.
Late Kick: Could Alabama lose to both the Longhorns and Aggies?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Crimson Tide will lose to both Texas and Texas A&M in 2022.
What Saban said and what (we think) it means: Sunday
Reviewing some comments and an attempt at reading between the lines following Alabama head coach Nick Saban's latest press conference.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0