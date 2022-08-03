TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Bill O’Brien said he is excited to be back at Alabama for a second year. One might venture, and likely not very far, to guess having the reigning Heisman Trophy winner back behind center has something to do with that. Bryce Young is entering his second season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback after setting several school passing records in 2021. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, O’Brien praised his young quarterback’s work ethic.

