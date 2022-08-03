ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nick Saban provides lengthy injury report on Day 4 of fall camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a lengthy injury report, which included five first-year players, during the Crimson Tide’s Media Day on Sunday. The first player Saban mentioned was tight end Cameron Latu, who was brought up earlier this week. On Thursday, the first day of fall camp, Saban said Latu was set to miss some time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said at Alabama's preseason Media Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama held its annual Media Day on Sunday at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility, where head coach Nick Saban, defensive coordinator Pete Golding and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said. "We're obviously very excited about the challenges of the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Crimson Tide
247Sports

Bill O'Brien having fun coaching Bryce Young, Alabama QB room

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Bill O’Brien said he is excited to be back at Alabama for a second year. One might venture, and likely not very far, to guess having the reigning Heisman Trophy winner back behind center has something to do with that. Bryce Young is entering his second season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback after setting several school passing records in 2021. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, O’Brien praised his young quarterback’s work ethic.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Bill O’Brien Excited For Second Season At Bama

By all accounts, Bill O’Brien is a nice guy. But it’s not about, “What’s a nice guy like you being here?”, but rather about why is he here for a second season. O’Brien joined the Alabama staff in January of 2021 to serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy