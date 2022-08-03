ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Heather Knight: England captain out of Commonwealth Games and Hundred

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m

World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#London Spirit#Team England
BBC

MOTD2 analysis: How 'outstanding' Erling Haaland saw off West Ham

Match of the Day 2's Dion Dublin looks at how an "outstanding" display from new Manchester City striker Erling Haaland gave Pep Guardiola's team a win over West Ham in their Premier League match on Sunday. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer now. UK...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Future of closed historic castle to be discussed

A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
U.K.
BBC

Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington

Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy