Ohio's Paul Laurence Dunbar was among the most influential of all Black authors

Read on www.knoxpages.com
Related
Knox Pages
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
Knox Pages
20 found guilty this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found 20 people guilty after court trials, arraignments and hearings this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. The Mount Vernon Law Director's Office prosecuted the following cases. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to...
Comments / 0