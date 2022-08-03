How a Gochujang Master Perfected Her 100-Year-Old Recipe

Read on www.eater.com
Photos show how common baking mistakes can drastically change your chocolate-chip cookies
From measuring flour improperly to mistaking baking powder for baking soda, there's a lot that can easily go wrong when you're baking cookies.
Slate
How Chef Hooni Kim Brings Korean Staples into U.S. Homes
This week, host Karen Han discusses the basics of great Korean food with chef Hooni Kim. In the interview, Hooni starts by explaining how one of his restaurants developed a meal kit service at the start of the pandemic. Then he discusses his latest venture, the Little Banchan Shop, which will offer packaged Korean side dishes (called Banchan), marinated meats, and other items that customers can incorporate into their home cooked meals.
ABC News
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli shares her delicious recipe for barbecue chicken with corn on the cob
If you're looking for a delicious summer barbecue recipe to make for the entire family, celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli might have just what you need. The Food Network host and judge dropped by "GMA3" to share her mother's chicken with barbecue sauce and simple corn on the cob recipes. An...
Eater
According to Some, Cracker Barrel Has Gone ‘Woke’ by Offering Vegan Sausage
Of all the things people could choose to be upset about in 2022, Tennessee-based Southern restaurant and country store chain Cracker Barrel adding vegan sausage patties to its breakfast menu was certainly not on anyone’s outrage radar this year. But here we are, America. This is the line in...
The Daily South
Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
Did you stock up on a lot of cream cheese when it was on sale and now you realize you're not going to use it all before it hits the expiration date? Or maybe you planned on making a cheesecake, purchased all the ingredients, but other things came up that took priority over your baking plans—and now you don't have enough time to make the cheesecake before the cream cheese expires?
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Tamale Pie Is a Perfect Comfort Food Recipe
Ree Drummond makes an easy comfort food recipe that her family loves. 'The Pioneer Woman' star's tamale pie comes together quickly and has one secret ingredient she said makes a difference.
Curry-Spiced Cauliflower with Saucy Lentils
Inspired by a large vegetarian plate from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago, this recipe uses home-kitchen-friendly cooking techniques and fewer and more affordable ingredients. How affordable? I was able to make dinner for four for $8.55. The recipe starts with a whole head of cauliflower ($2), which gets quartered and...
Eater
New Israeli Seafood Spot Hopes to Satisfy Santa Monica’s Crudo Craze
If the success of Santa Monica’s Crudo e Nudo — which recently expanded to NYC — Silver Lake’s Ceviche Project and the newly opened Causita, are any indication, a case could be made that Angelenos still can’t get enough ultra-fresh, raw, or simply cured fish — sushi or otherwise. Savida, which opened at 1303 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica in late June, joins the ranks of these popular seafood spots with its menu of tuna tacos, crudos, ceviche, and more.
People
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
These sea pods offer a luxurious life on the water or on land
The pods will be available in September. They range from $295,000 to $1.5 million. They are built to be in harmony with the natural environment. Panama-based Ocean Builders has designed new pods for living on the water and on land that seems right out of a science fiction film, according to an article published in Robb Report on Wednesday.
Easy Pickled Beets Recipe
Beets may not be the first vegetable you think about whipping up as a side dish, but the dark red root's sweet and earthy flavor pairs well with just about every protein, sharp cheeses, and other veggies, too. Plus, according to Healthline, it's a powerhouse food that may help improve heart, brain, and digestive health while fighting inflammation. But if you're not sure how to whip up a batch of beets, there's nothing complicated about it — an easy pickled beets recipe that requires very few ingredients is the perfect way to add beets to your menu. "I love how easy this recipe is and how much flavor comes from just a few ingredients," says Miriam Hahn, recipe developer and health coach. "This is my favorite way to eat beets, which are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals."
Chef Thomas Boemer’s Fried Chicken Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
Brined, dredged, and deep fried until golden brown and glistening. Juicy flesh encased by a craggy, seasoned crust, the crunch of which should win an award for best sound. Southern fried chicken is comfort food at its finest. While making it at home is undoubtedly a labor of love, it’s well worth the effort — and the dusting of flour that’s sure to coat every inch of your countertop.
Philly Cheesesteak Mac Recipe
Whenever people go to Philly, they always get wrapped up in that cheesesteak war for the best one. Well, we got the best cheesesteak Mac now, so how ‘bout that!. 1 ½ pounds|680 grams sirloin steak, thinly sliced. for the flourless cheese sauce:. 2 cups|500 ml whole milk.
The Daily South
Spicy Cucumber Onion Salad
While cucumber and onion salads couldn't be more Southern, they also appear in all sorts of other cuisines, from Indian raitas to Greek salads. This refreshing combo lends itself to experimentation, and for this version, we leaned into Asian flavors, including toasted sesame oil, soy sauce, and chili crisp, for both spice and crunch.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Chicken With Red Pepper Sauce Recipe Is an Easy Make-Ahead Meal
Ree Drummond makes an easy chicken with red pepper sauce recipe she preps ahead of dinner time. 'The Pioneer Woman' star serves it with roasted vegetables.
People
Zoë François' Banana Bread with Chocolate-Hazelnut Swirls
"I’ve created many banana bread recipes over the years but this is my hands-down favorite," says the pastry chef and star of Magnolia Network’s Zoë Bakes. "The butter and brown sugar add to the richness, which makes it dessert-worthy but not so sweet that you can’t also eat it for breakfast"
How to Recreate the Avocado & Bell Pepper Omelet from Only Murders in the Building
On Only Murders in the Building, Hulu's twisty whodunit, former TV detective Charles (Steve Martin), down-on-his-luck theater producer Oliver (Martin Short) and reticent artist Mabel (Selena Gomez) investigate a death in their sprawling Manhattan co-op while recording a true-crime podcast about the case. As the neighbors-turned-friends uncover clues, they also...
The Daily South
How to Save a Dry Cake
Your oven might run hot, or maybe you forgot to set a timer. You overmixed the batter, or you didn't measure correctly. Whatever happened, your cake isn't burnt, but it's also pretty dry. Don't toss it out just yet. With a cake soak, a professional bakery hack, even the driest...
fitfoodiefinds.com
Easy Stuffed Peppers
Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
