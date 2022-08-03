Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
klin.com
Crash In North Lincoln Seriously Injures One Person
Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N 1st and Cornhusker Hwy on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say just after noon a. red SUV was southbound on N 1st and ran a red light at Cornhusker Hwy. The SUV was then struck by a blue pickup traveling eastbound...
klkntv.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle crash leaves one hospitalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said they are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said the crash at N 1st and Cornhusker Hwy around 12:10 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, officials said a red SUV was driving southbound on N 1st and violated the...
KSNB Local4
Man arrested after pursuit, standoff near Missouri River I-80 Bridge
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit and standoff on Interstate 80 near the Missouri River bridge in Omaha. At approximately 9:25 a.m. Friday, NSP received a report of a pickup driving erratically and at a high rate of...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Saturday night shooting leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials said a shooting in Omaha late Saturday night left one dead. The Omaha Police Department said they responded to the area of N 34th and Davenport Streets for a shooting just after 11 p.m. According to authorities, the victim, an 18-year-old, Dayton Wenz, was found seriously...
WOWT
Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes. A months-long investigation eventually let law enforcement catch up to the alleged thief. It’s a tale of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. According to an affidavit, an investigation into 37-year-old Quim...
1011now.com
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened sometime late Friday night into very early Saturday morning. LPD tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to Bryan West Hospital just after midnight, after they say a 23-year-old man walked into the facility with a gunshot wound.
Omaha police collect more than 100 firearms during a gun amnesty day
In a news release, the Omaha Police Department announced the results of its gun and fireworks amnesty day yesterday.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
WOWT
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces multiple charges in Lincoln
A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle accident in Lincoln. Marcus Vogt, 27, was arrested Monday night. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at a high rate of speed...
klkntv.com
SUV slams into I-80 guard rail and lands on its side west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A day after local authorities responded to three crashes in rapid succession, another driver wrecked in Lancaster County. Emergency responders were called to I-80 between Emerald and Pleasant Dale just before 6 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time accidents began stacking up Wednesday. Channel...
KETV.com
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, another critically injured in house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — First responders rush a man from a house fire to a hospital while performing CPR Saturday morning. Crews first responded to the home near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue for a house fire. "At the time of the call, there were two adults and two children...
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges lead to 20 years imprisonment sentence for Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
A dump truck and car collide head-on south of Lincoln hurting at least one person
UPDATE 10 a.m. — Authorities are now telling Channel 8 the car crossed the center line, leading to Wednesday morning’s head-on crash. They’ve also confirmed the dump truck driver was not harmed after colliding with the Honda. UPDATE 8:30 a.m. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office tells...
1011now.com
Officers investigating vandalism at middle school in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a vandalism that happened at a middle school in south Lincoln. Wednesday morning officers were dispatched to Scott Middle School, west of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of vandalism. According to police, an employee...
klkntv.com
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
