PBR Challenger Event scheduled for Aug. 13
The Goliad County Area Go Texan and DVS Productions has announced that the committee is again bringing professional bull riding to Goliad, Aug. 13, with their 10th annual PBR Challenger Event. The event is presented by Boss Crane and Rigging and brought to Goliad County by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament
South Texas ranchers and residents north of the border in rural Jim Wells and Brooks counties say they suffer repeated property damage and losses relating to migrant chases and bailouts and 'gotaways' that occur on a daily basis.
Local air quality group grows to official organization
The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP) has been a volunteer organization for the past 30 years. The organization, which covers Nueces and San Patricio Counties, was started in 1995 by Gretchen Arnold when Corpus Christi was very close to violating ozone air quality standards set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
24-year-old local man shot in weekend shooting
VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 2:54 a.m., a Victoria Police officer responded to an area hospital in reference to a shots fired call. Family members have identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jared Gomez, of Victoria. An aunt said Gomez was a father of three with twins on the way. He was in critical condition before...
Canales accused of doing end-run around commissioners' court in park dispute
As the legal process between the Jones family and Nueces County officials drags on behind closed doors in regard to Padre Balli Park's fate, 6 Investigates digs into documents
New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.
