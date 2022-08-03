Peachtree City plans to raise tax revenue 17%, invites public to 3 public hearings on tax rate

Read on thecitizen.com
Mels4u2
2d ago
Protest This Folks!! The heavily INFLATED assessments are ridiculous!! These SOBs won’t decrease your Property Taxes, once this Recession (Thank a Democrat) is over and prices drop & boy will they - We will officially be in Obamas 3rd term - you remember don’t you?…..Everyone, w/exception of a few will be “UnderWater” on their property. Remember - where you OWE So Much More on a property valued up to 50-60% less than you purchased it for!!
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus Atlanta
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAtlanta, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Clayton News Daily
Audit finds possible incorrect authorization of payments to university, second audit recommended
JONESBORO — Auditors investigating payments made to Vanderbilt University by former Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins have recommended a second audit with a wider scope be conducted. The Board of Commissioners tasked the county’s internal audit department on Aug. 2 to make audit firm recommendations. July 21 audit...
Newnan Times-Herald
Hale Aircraft not opening in the county
The Coweta County Development Authority on Thursday heard that Hale Aircraft Inc., has decided not to settle in Coweta County after all. About a year ago, Hale, an aircraft maintenance and engine leasing company, had announced plans to build a facility at the Newnan-Coweta County Airport. The development authority had provided $24,000 in incentives for the company, which had in turn promised to make a $5 million investment in the community and create 25 jobs.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority
Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
The Citizen Online
The Peachtree City Council wants to hear from you — for 52 seconds
OPINION — I mentioned in my most recent opinion column that the Peachtree City Council apportioned 54 seconds per speaker to hear citizen concerns during the July 12 public meeting. The minutes of that meeting show that I am incorrect. The council allowed 52 seconds for each speaker. Fifty-two...
saportareport.com
Moreland Plaza’s controversial makeover moves ahead
A controversial makeover of Southeast Atlanta’s sprawling Moreland Plaza strip center is moving ahead despite objections from the community that the plan is too car-centric. Empire Communities’ mixed-use redevelopment for the 30-plus-acre site at Moreland and Custer avenues includes 673 housing units and 19,500 square feet of commercial space. The City approved a site plan in June and more recently a “unified development plan” for a yet-to-be-scheduled two-phase construction starting with the residential portion.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the lien granted by the Georgia Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with NSA Brands as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.lockerfox.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% buyers premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Securcare Self Storage reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as general household items unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: SecureCare Self Storage, 2609 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers Ga 30012 . The bidding will close on the website LockerFox.com and a high bidder will be selected on August 18,2022 Unit Name of Occupant Description of Property A16 Rodney Christian totes, suitcase, bags B26 Ronald Gray Boxes, Totes, Equipment C15 Demetrus Johnson golf club, Totes, Air mattress, Boxes CC241 Thomas Mainor Speaker, Boxes, Christmas Tree G7 Christopher Morgan BOXES 928-76367 8/3 10 2022.
PLANetizen
Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free
Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
The Citizen Online
Coming: Conversations about protecting our Fayette island
The year is 2022 and I am reading and researching topics of concern more than ever. Our illustrious Editor Cal Beverly asked if I would not mind putting some of my thoughts in writing every week. We have a lot to talk about and I agreed to the task. Honestly,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Signups open for Coweta CERT training
The Coweta County Emergency Management Agency is accepting applications for its next Community Emergency Response Team training. The training takes place from Sept. 8 to Nov. 5, and there are 30 spots open for the class. The classes typically run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The training is free of charge.
After weeks without answers, DeKalb County says it has more than $54M in unpaid water bills
DeKalb County admits it had to write off $158 million in uncollectable water and sewer bills in the past six years. That’s a huge number, but Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher said it took weeks to get another figure about the county’s water and sewer collections. It...
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
What are the most congested intersections in Atlanta?
All of them. The Georgia Highway Department calculates the likely traffic through an intersection, then builds the intersection with a capacity of 81% of the expected traffic flow. This guarantees a constant flow of work, and thus employment, doing intersection redesigns. Please keep this information to yourself; we don’t want the GHD to realize that their secret is out. ——Jim Ayres.
eastcobber.com
COBB COUNTY SCHOOL CALENDAR 2022-2023
The Cobb County School Calendar for the 2022 to 2023 school year begins on Monday, August 1, 2022 and ends on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The start date is 1 day earlier than last year, and the end date is 1 day earlier than last year. School holidays:. First Day...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole shuts down parts of Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A large sinkhole is causing major delays by shutting down a portion of a Cobb County road Thursday morning. Officials with the Cobb County Department of Transportation say the sinkhole appeared near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Austell Road. While crews work at the...
CBS 46
Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
tornadopix.com
Historic Roswell Ranch is up for sale for $125,000 and preservation agreement – SaportaReport
If you’re a history buff in the market for an overhead fix, a $125,000 and preservation agreement can make you one of the oldest surviving homes in Fulton County. Hembree Farm in Roswell, dating from circa 1835, is on display from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation through a program that offers endangered historic buildings to buyers wishing to rehabilitate and permanently preserve them.
Fulton County students will notice big change as they head back to school next week
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Fulton County schools will notice a big change this year involving their cell phones when they head back to school Aug. 8. Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney told Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship that the district has been hiring, training and preparing all summer for the first of school.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: August 3, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly instead of daily. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday August 3, 2022. The numbers in this report were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report,...
luxury-houses.net
Resort Style Living and Exceptional Golf Views Combine with Incomparable Elegance in this $3.2 Million Spectacular French Country Home in Duluth
The Estate in Duluth is a luxurious home exuding artfully planned interior now available for sale. This home located at 2681 Lovejoy Cir, Duluth, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 10,886 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa K. Steinberg – Harry Norman Realtors (Phone: 678 993-8000, 678 461-8700) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Duluth.
