Updated: Dixon clinches early win in GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelley refuses to concede

By Laina G. Stebbins
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHcyP_0h3E4Ea700

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance)

Originally published, 9:03 p.m., 8/2/22. Updated, 10:57 p.m. 8/2/22 and 9:55 a.m. 8/3/22 with additional comments

Right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon has won Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to unofficial returns, setting her up to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Nov. 8 general election.

Dixon’s primary win comes after a last-minute endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Friday amid a campaign season rife with Trumpian talking points and right-wing rhetoric.

“God is good. Thank you, Michigan,” Dixon told a Grand Rapids audience of supporters around 10 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning with 95% of precincts reporting , according to unofficial returns, Dixon has amassed around 39.8% of the vote.

She won 80 out of Michigan’s 83 counties . Rinke won Luce County in the Upper Peninsula, as well as Crawford and Roscommon counties. In 2018, Whitmer won all 83 counties, defeating Shri Thanedar and Abdul El-Sayed. She was unopposed on Tuesday.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday with less than a quarter of the precincts reporting, Dixon took a clear lead with 40.9% of the vote. The Michigan Republican Party already declared her the winner, writing on Twitter at 9:08 p.m. that she was “our candidate for governor” — which Dixon later retweeted.

Some analysts had called the race for Dixon before polls closed at 9 p.m. in four western Upper Peninsula precincts.

The Associated Press called the race for Dixon at 9:41 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xpels_0h3E4Ea700

Kevin Rinke participates in a GOP gubernatorial debate on WKAR’s Off the Record, July 15, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins

Trailing behind Dixon are businessman Kevin Rinke with 21.7%, chiropractor Garrett Soldano with 18.5%, far-right activist Ryan Kelley with 15.7% and the Rev. Ralph Rebandt with 4.1%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Michigan GOP abruptly canceled a watch party at a Lansing restaurant due to what spokesperson Gustavo Potela said were multiple threats to its building and staff.

Portela, who said that a bystander near the GOP party headquarters in Lansing threatened to shoot and burn the building down Tuesday morning, did not respond to a request for comment from the Advance asking whether the party has filed a police report about the alleged incidents.

Soldano conceded the race around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, telling supporters at his watch party, “I didn’t win.”

“As I have stated from the beginning, Republicans throughout the state must be focused on retiring Gretchen Whitmer,” Soldano said in a subsequent statement. “I will be casting my vote for Tudor Dixon in November. I call on all Republicans to continue fighting, and together we will defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWV9k_0h3E4Ea700

Garrett Soldano participates in a GOP gubernatorial debate as part of the Mackinac Island Policy Conference, June 2, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins

Rinke also conceded in a Twitter statement Tuesday night.

“While tonight’s results are not what we had hoped for, the people of Michigan have decided on another candidate, and I want to congratulate @TudorDixon on her victory,” Rinke wrote. “My hope for the state of Michigan remains unchanged and I look forward to continuing our family’s work of bettering the state we love so much.”

But while Rinke and Soldano quickly conceded, Rebandt has yet to update his social media post-election results. And Kelley defiantly posted on Facebook that he is “NOT CONCEDING!”

Baselessly claiming that the Dixon win was the Michigan GOP’s “preferred and predetermined outcome,” Kelley called for a “publicly supervised hand recount.”

Despite this, Soldano released a call-to-action Facebook video Wednesday morning urging his supporters to chip in to help with Kelley’s legal fees.

Kelley is facing several charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty.

“We are going to support one of our own,” Soldano said. “…We may not agree on how he did some things, we may not agree on what he said in some other things, but he’s one of us.”

Dixon appeared to address Kelley’s refusal to concede in a Wednesday morning interview on WOOD radio.

“We all said that we would unite. We all committed to that. And we need to make sure that we are doing that,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45y6Za_0h3E4Ea700

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance)

During her victory speech Tuesday night, Dixon thanked Rinke, Soldano, Kelley and Rebandt for “running a very spirited campaign.” She spent much of her speech railing against Whitmer for everything from COVID-19 health policies to water issues in Benton Harbor.

“This is going to be an epic battle between a conservative businesswoman and mother, and a far-left birthing parent and career politician,” Dixon said.

Whitmer is a mother of two daughters. The “birthing parent” remark was ostensibly meant to be a jab at some on the left, including President Joe Biden, who have started to embrace more gender-neutral terms as a move toward LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

In a statement Tuesday night, Whitmer said Dixon has “made clear that she will drag Michigan backwards.”

“Dixon’s plans to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest, or health of the mother and throw nurses in jail, gut funding for public education, reverse progress rebuilding Michigan’s infrastructure and sow distrust in our democracy are dangerous for Michigan women and families,” Whitmer continued.

Dixon is one of just five GOP gubernatorial candidates to make it onto the Aug. 2 ballot, after the state Bureau of Elections (BOE) kicked off five more gubernatorial hopefuls whose signature collecting campaigns were marred with fraud.

Financial adviser Michael Markey, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, businesswoman Donna Brandenburg, self-described “quality guru” Perry Johnson and Michigan State Police Capt. Michael Brown did not make it onto the ballot.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the State of the State address, Jan. 29, 2020 | Andrew Roth

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the State of the State address, Jan. 29, 2020 | Andrew Roth

Dixon has been routinely criticized by her fellow GOP contenders for being “establishment,” as she has landed the endorsement and financial backing — to the tune of about $1 million — of the wealthy and politically influential DeVos family.

She also gained endorsements from GOP former Michigan Gov. John Engler, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), as well as powerful right-wing groups like the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and Right to Life of Michigan.

While other candidates vied for the Trump endorsement, Dixon was the only GOP gubernatorial candidate Trump mentioned by name during an April rally in Michigan. Trump praised her again during a fundraiser for Dixon in February.

All candidates have parroted Trump’s repeated lie that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Most, including Dixon, have falsely claimed that the election was stolen from Trump.

“Tonight we are dismayed to see the GOP celebrate and validate the gubernatorial candidacy of a well-known election denier, who has repeatedly shown she is a danger to our democracy,” said Nancy Wang, executive director of the nonpartisan group Voters Not Politicians.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Updated: Dixon clinches early win in GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelley refuses to concede appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 1

Michigan Advance

How election deniers are campaigning to control voting in four critical states

Mark Finchem, an Arizona state representative who has said he would not have certified the 2020 election, won the Republican primary for secretary of state on Tuesday, making him the latest election denier to move closer to controlling his state’s election system. Across the country, Republicans who say the 2020 election was rigged are vying […] The post How election deniers are campaigning to control voting in four critical states appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election

After coming in fourth place in the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday and refusing to concede to nominee Tudor Dixon, far-right activist Ryan Kelley told the Advance Wednesday that he thinks there were “unprecedented oddities” in the process. Unofficial election returns in the five-person race show Kelley received 15.5% of the vote. Dixon, a right-wing commentator […] The post Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

SOS Benson: Nearly 2M voted in ‘smooth’ Tuesday primary

In a press conference shortly after polls closed Tuesday night, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called Tuesday’s primary election “among the most secure and safe in the nation” as results continued to roll in. With all but one Michigan county reporting results Wednesday afternoon, unofficial returns show that about 1 million Michiganders voted on the […] The post SOS Benson: Nearly 2M voted in ‘smooth’ Tuesday primary appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Election State#State Of Michigan#Governor Of Michigan#Election Fraud#Gop#Republican#Howell#Democratic#Trumpian
Michigan Advance

Trump-backed Gibbs topples Meijer in 3rd Congressional GOP primary

Updated 1:04 p.m. with 6th Congressional District numbers In Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids was ousted Tuesday by John Gibbs, who previously worked in the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Trump administration.  Gibbs scored 51.8% with 88% reporting as of 3:03 a.m. Wednesday, according to […] The post Trump-backed Gibbs topples Meijer in 3rd Congressional GOP primary appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘She shouldn’t be telling doctors and physicians how to practice medicine’

Updated, 7:49 a.m., 8/5/22 Following the results of Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary election, physicians around the state said they’re concerned about what a Tudor Dixon administration could mean for pregnant people.  Dixon, whose run was bolstered by an endorsement by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination with 40.6% of the vote. She was […] The post ‘She shouldn’t be telling doctors and physicians how to practice medicine’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Stevens drubs Levin in the 11th Congressional Dem primary

In Michigan’s 11th Congressional District Democratic primary, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Waterford Twp.) prevailed Tuesday over fellow Rep. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township after both incumbents decided to run in the same Oakland County-based district.  The newly drawn 11th District sits in Democratic territory and includes parts of Pontiac, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills and Troy. […] The post Stevens drubs Levin in the 11th Congressional Dem primary appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
