Chicago, IL

San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 768 773 758¼ 766 +2¼
Dec 789¾ 793 778 786¾ +3¼
Mar 807 811¾ 798 805¾ +3
May 821 823½ 809 816¼ +2¾
Jul 816 820¼ 807 814½ +2¾
Sep 818½ 821½ 809¾ 816 +2
Dec 822¼ 827½ 814½ 818 ¼
Est. sales 35,646. Wed.'s sales 106,075
Wed.'s open int 316,141
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 591½ 599 585¾ 597¾ +6¼
Dec 596¼ 603½ 590½ 601 +4¾
Mar 604¼ 611 598¼ 608¾ +4½
May 608½ 615¼ 602¾ 613¼ +4½
Jul 609¾ 616¼ 604 614¼ +4½
Sep 580½ 587¼ 575¾ 585½ +5
Dec 570¼ 577 565¼ 575 +4¾
Mar 574¼ 583¼ 574¼ 582¾ +5
May 577¼ 586¾ 577¼ 586¾ +5½
Jul 583 586¼ 583 586¼ +6¼
Sep 541½ 541½ 537¾ 537¾ —5¼
Dec 532 537 532 537 +2½
Est. sales 107,922. Wed.'s sales 291,209
Wed.'s open int 1,354,270, up 6,376
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 415 415 409 414 +3½
Dec 401¼ 401½ 392 396 +1¼
Est. sales 88. Wed.'s sales 451
Wed.'s open int 2,667, up 75
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1552 1591½ 1552 1590¼ +32¼
Sep 1405 1442¾ 1396 1439 +35¼
Nov 1368¾ 1400½ 1359½ 1397 +27¼
Jan 1376¾ 1408 1367½ 1404¼ +26¾
Mar 1378¾ 1408 1369¼ 1404¾ +26
May 1379½ 1408 1371 1404¾ +25½
Jul 1375 1404¾ 1367½ 1401¾ +25¾
Aug 1357½ 1378½ 1357½ 1378½ +28
Nov 1279¾ 1310½ 1277¼ 1308¼ +22¾
Jan 1300 1300 1300 1300 +11¼
Est. sales 80,588. Wed.'s sales 140,126
Wed.'s open int 576,646, up 3,721
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 67.03 67.03 65.71 65.71 +.63
Sep 61.91 62.43 61.03 61.36 —.46
Oct 61.18 61.67 60.35 60.63 —.51
Dec 61.00 61.56 60.20 60.53 —.47
Jan 60.88 61.38 60.05 60.37 —.48
Mar 60.53 61.06 59.73 60.10 —.43
May 60.22 60.45 59.37 59.72 —.42
Jul 59.26 59.84 58.78 59.25 —.30
Aug 58.13 58.55 58.13 58.55 —.31
Oct 57.69 57.69 57.30 57.30 —.48
Dec 57.80 57.80 57.34 57.34 —.27
Est. sales 40,252. Wed.'s sales 94,258
Wed.'s open int 375,796, up 2,156
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 481.80 497.00 480.00 497.00 +15.30
Sep 432.20 448.40 430.00 447.20 +15.80
Oct 400.80 418.40 400.00 417.60 +16.90
Dec 398.10 415.10 397.00 414.50 +16.40
Jan 395.70 411.90 394.90 411.10 +15.10
Mar 392.30 406.30 391.00 405.80 +14.10
May 389.50 402.10 388.60 401.60 +12.70
Jul 388.50 400.00 387.60 399.70 +11.80
Aug 387.00 387.00 387.00 387.00 +3.40
Sep 385.00 385.00 385.00 385.00 +7.40
Oct 377.00 378.00 377.00 378.00 +7.60
Dec 376.70 378.50 376.70 378.50 +8.20
Est. sales 48,614. Wed.'s sales 94,516
Wed.'s open int 399,187, up 4,423

