Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|768
|773
|758¼
|766
|+2¼
|Dec
|789¾
|793
|778
|786¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|807
|811¾
|798
|805¾
|+3
|May
|821
|823½
|809
|816¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|816
|820¼
|807
|814½
|+2¾
|Sep
|818½
|821½
|809¾
|816
|+2
|Dec
|822¼
|827½
|814½
|818
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 35,646.
|Wed.'s sales 106,075
|Wed.'s open int 316,141
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|591½
|599
|585¾
|597¾
|+6¼
|Dec
|596¼
|603½
|590½
|601
|+4¾
|Mar
|604¼
|611
|598¼
|608¾
|+4½
|May
|608½
|615¼
|602¾
|613¼
|+4½
|Jul
|609¾
|616¼
|604
|614¼
|+4½
|Sep
|580½
|587¼
|575¾
|585½
|+5
|Dec
|570¼
|577
|565¼
|575
|+4¾
|Mar
|574¼
|583¼
|574¼
|582¾
|+5
|May
|577¼
|586¾
|577¼
|586¾
|+5½
|Jul
|583
|586¼
|583
|586¼
|+6¼
|Sep
|541½
|541½
|537¾
|537¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|532
|537
|532
|537
|+2½
|Est. sales 107,922.
|Wed.'s sales 291,209
|Wed.'s open int 1,354,270,
|up 6,376
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|415
|415
|409
|414
|+3½
|Dec
|401¼
|401½
|392
|396
|+1¼
|Est. sales 88.
|Wed.'s sales 451
|Wed.'s open int 2,667,
|up 75
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1552
|1591½
|1552
|1590¼
|+32¼
|Sep
|1405
|1442¾
|1396
|1439
|+35¼
|Nov
|1368¾
|1400½
|1359½
|1397
|+27¼
|Jan
|1376¾
|1408
|1367½
|1404¼
|+26¾
|Mar
|1378¾
|1408
|1369¼
|1404¾
|+26
|May
|1379½
|1408
|1371
|1404¾
|+25½
|Jul
|1375
|1404¾
|1367½
|1401¾
|+25¾
|Aug
|1357½
|1378½
|1357½
|1378½
|+28
|Nov
|1279¾
|1310½
|1277¼
|1308¼
|+22¾
|Jan
|1300
|1300
|1300
|1300
|+11¼
|Est. sales 80,588.
|Wed.'s sales 140,126
|Wed.'s open int 576,646,
|up 3,721
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|67.03
|67.03
|65.71
|65.71
|+.63
|Sep
|61.91
|62.43
|61.03
|61.36
|—.46
|Oct
|61.18
|61.67
|60.35
|60.63
|—.51
|Dec
|61.00
|61.56
|60.20
|60.53
|—.47
|Jan
|60.88
|61.38
|60.05
|60.37
|—.48
|Mar
|60.53
|61.06
|59.73
|60.10
|—.43
|May
|60.22
|60.45
|59.37
|59.72
|—.42
|Jul
|59.26
|59.84
|58.78
|59.25
|—.30
|Aug
|58.13
|58.55
|58.13
|58.55
|—.31
|Oct
|57.69
|57.69
|57.30
|57.30
|—.48
|Dec
|57.80
|57.80
|57.34
|57.34
|—.27
|Est. sales 40,252.
|Wed.'s sales 94,258
|Wed.'s open int 375,796,
|up 2,156
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|481.80
|497.00
|480.00
|497.00
|+15.30
|Sep
|432.20
|448.40
|430.00
|447.20
|+15.80
|Oct
|400.80
|418.40
|400.00
|417.60
|+16.90
|Dec
|398.10
|415.10
|397.00
|414.50
|+16.40
|Jan
|395.70
|411.90
|394.90
|411.10
|+15.10
|Mar
|392.30
|406.30
|391.00
|405.80
|+14.10
|May
|389.50
|402.10
|388.60
|401.60
|+12.70
|Jul
|388.50
|400.00
|387.60
|399.70
|+11.80
|Aug
|387.00
|387.00
|387.00
|387.00
|+3.40
|Sep
|385.00
|385.00
|385.00
|385.00
|+7.40
|Oct
|377.00
|378.00
|377.00
|378.00
|+7.60
|Dec
|376.70
|378.50
|376.70
|378.50
|+8.20
|Est. sales 48,614.
|Wed.'s sales 94,516
|Wed.'s open int 399,187,
|up 4,423
