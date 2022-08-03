Read on www.investorsobserver.com
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
Wednesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Caterpillar, Ford, Mosaic, Phillips 66, Plug Power, Ross Stores, Uber and More
Wednesday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Bluebird Bio, Caterpillar, Chesapeake Energy, Comstock Resources, Ford, Mosaic, On Semiconductor, Phillips 66, Plug Power, Ross Stores, Teva Pharmaceuticals, TJX Companies and Uber Technologies.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
pulse2.com
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%
The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
tickerreport.com
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $154.00
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.
Earnings Outlook For HCI Group
HCI Group HCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HCI Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. HCI Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
InvestorPlace
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?
Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
tickerreport.com
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
via.news
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – iStar Financial (STAR), Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC (ADC), Whitestone REIT (WSR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Benzinga
Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights
Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
tickerreport.com
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,034 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benzinga
Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
tickerreport.com
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Flowserve Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)
Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Unico American UNAM shares moved upwards by 18.18% to $2.08 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 274.6K, which is 10508.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
Recap: CSW Industrials Q1 Earnings
CSW Industrials CSWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CSW Industrials beat estimated earnings by 34.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.4. Revenue was up $38.67 million from the same...
Benzinga
Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector
As of the close of business on Thursday, 8/4, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.88%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Benzinga
A Preview Of Itau Unibanco Holding's Earnings
Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Itau Unibanco Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Itau Unibanco Holding bulls will hope to hear the company...
CNET
Tesla's 3-for-1 Stock Split Approved by Shareholders
On Thursday, Tesla shareholders completed the vote to authorize a 3-for-1 stock split at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas. Those who could not attend the meeting in person were able to cast their votes by proxy -- or online -- in the weeks leading up to the event.
