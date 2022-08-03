Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO