When I was campaigning, I had the opportunity to meet with so many of our residents, talk with you about my goals, and hear what is important to you and your hopes for Highland Village. I would like the opportunity to expand and continue those conversations. To that end, I hope you’ll mark your calendar and plan to attend my “Mondays with the Mayor” beginning in September. My goal for “Mondays with the Mayor” is to provide an opportunity for us to get to know each other a little better and for me to learn what is important to you. If you have a question about something or you want to tell me your opinion about something in the city, this will be a great opportunity for casual, one-on-one conversation. My plan is to hold these the first Monday of every month at Sip Stir Coffee in Highland Village from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – except the kickoff event will be the second Monday in September (September 12) so we can all enjoy the Labor Day holiday.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO