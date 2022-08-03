Read on www.crosstimbersgazette.com
Foodie Friday: Jackie’s Ham ‘n Eggs
When a restaurant has been around for nearly 40 years, you know there has to be a good reason. Jackie’s Ham ‘n Eggs is a restaurant built on legacy, tradition, and gigantic portion sizes of some of your favorite breakfast and lunch items. Their biscuits weigh in at over a pound and their pancakes are so big they fall off the edges of the plate they come served on.
Highland Village City Update — August 2022
When I was campaigning, I had the opportunity to meet with so many of our residents, talk with you about my goals, and hear what is important to you and your hopes for Highland Village. I would like the opportunity to expand and continue those conversations. To that end, I hope you’ll mark your calendar and plan to attend my “Mondays with the Mayor” beginning in September. My goal for “Mondays with the Mayor” is to provide an opportunity for us to get to know each other a little better and for me to learn what is important to you. If you have a question about something or you want to tell me your opinion about something in the city, this will be a great opportunity for casual, one-on-one conversation. My plan is to hold these the first Monday of every month at Sip Stir Coffee in Highland Village from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – except the kickoff event will be the second Monday in September (September 12) so we can all enjoy the Labor Day holiday.
Dirty Cajun restaurant opens in Flower Mound
A new eatery inspired by the sights and flavors of New Orleans opened Friday in Flower Mound. Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is currently in a soft opening next to Tony Cao Salon, 1913 Justin Road. Cao said his son, Dylan, owns the eatery, which had been previously in business in Carrollton, but had to move out due to the building’s failing foundation, and Dylan held off on opening a new location for a few years.
McNeill’s Appliance store headed for auction
After McNeill’s Appliance announced last week that it was closing its doors after 90 years in business (in various forms), several potential buyers emerged and the business is likely going to be auctioned off. FC McNeill started the business in 1931 selling wringer washing machines out of the back...
GOOD Thoughts — August 2022
School and sports begin anew. How shall we keep track of our crew?. PostNet is here to help. From calendars to organizing and so much more, we can help you keep score. Need a wall size calendar printed to write upon and keep track of events?. We do that. Want...
Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
Hillwood announces two new industrial buildings in far south Denton County
Hillwood, developer of AllianceTexas, announced Monday that two new class A speculative industrial buildings, totaling nearly 1.7 million square feet, are coming to far south Denton County. Alliance Westport 25 will total nearly 1.1 million square feet and Alliance Center North 4 will include 615,694 square feet, with anticipated completion...
Liquorland opening soon in Highland Village
A new liquor store is expected to open in early August in Highland Village. Liquorland is moving into Bowery Park on FM 407. Smit Shah, director of real estate and development for Liquorland, said the high-end store will have a cigar room and a good collection of wine, craft beer and all kinds of liquors. It will be a similar store to the Corral City location, which opened last year west of Argyle and is already one of the top-selling stores in Liquorland’s system. Customers can go to the store to buy items or have them delivered via Instacart or Door Dash.
City of Lewisville creating nonprofit center
The city of Lewisville announced last month that it is providing funding assistance to help create a nonprofit center in Lewisville that will greatly increase the city’s capacity to help those in need. Lewisville City Council gave its approval to move forward on the plans for the new “Serve...
Applicant withdraws plan for warehouses on FM 407
The applicant who wanted to put two “last-mile” warehouses on FM 407 has withdrawn its plans with the town of Flower Mound and the Matter is now closed, according to a Flower Mound Town Council member. Dalfen representatives said they thought the proposed development would fit in well...
News from Double Oak Town Hall — August 2022
As you may have noticed, the contractor has completed revisions to the Double Oak town logo on the elevated water storage tank at Simmons Road and FM 407. Everyone was surprised at the small, light blue initial rendition, and the Town is thankful that Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation and the contractor stepped up to make it right!
Flower Mound implements retiming of traffic lights at FM 2499/407
The town of Flower Mound recently implemented new timing of traffic signals in the area of FM 2499 and FM 407. Matt Hotelling, senior engineering transportation manager for the town, said the retiming is meant to help address traffic congestion in the corridor, and it’s not the only plan in the works for the interchange. Town staff are now watching and tweaking the schedule to make for better traffic flow.
Mitchell: Investing in our children — our future
It is hard to believe a new school year is about to begin as students and parents begin the annual process of gathering supplies, purchasing clothes and making plans for new schedules. Many of our public school districts and private school campuses start the 22-23 academic year as early as...
Highland Village removing dozens of pine trees from park, city hall
The city of Highland Village announced last week that it will remove several pine trees from Doubletree Ranch Park and the city municipal complex site due to beetle infestations. Certified arborists recently assessed the pine trees at both locations and found that many of them are infested with IPS beetles,...
Lewisville church hosting free back-to-school & health fair
School supplies and services will be distributed free of charge to students this weekend at Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville during its Back-to-School & Health Fair. “The first day of school is just around the corner and while some students anticipate the start of a new school year, others worry about not having the supplies they need,” said Jackie Shaw, Westside’s Social Justice Minister. “We know that getting ready for school can be overwhelming and expensive which is why we’re here to help.”
Loose boat closes down FM 407
On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
Update: Rheudasil Park ribbon-cutting event postponed
The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rheudasil Park, 2401 Lake Forest Blvd, originally scheduled for this weekend has been postponed by nearly a month. The event to celebrate the park’s redesign has been rescheduled from July 30 to Aug. 27, according to a news...
Texas Star Cafe now open in Flower Mound
A new breakfast spot with a country aesthetic recently opened in Flower Mound. Texas Star Cafe is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Suite 180, in the former Cicis Pizza on the southwest corner of FM 2499 and Flower Mound Road. The new restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch,...
Denton County disapproves DCAD budget
Denton County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to disapprove the 2023 Denton Central Appraisal District’s budget, citing a lack of confidence in the entity, according to a news release from the county. “This vote to veto the budget is also a vote of no confidence in the Denton Central...
Extreme heat, lack of rain make for miserable month
There’s little to say about July in North Texas that you don’t already know. It’s hot and exceptionally dry, and likely to stay that way for another few weeks, maybe months. This past July might be the hottest and driest since reliable records were kept in Denton...
