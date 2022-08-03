ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northlake, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Jackie’s Ham ‘n Eggs

When a restaurant has been around for nearly 40 years, you know there has to be a good reason. Jackie’s Ham ‘n Eggs is a restaurant built on legacy, tradition, and gigantic portion sizes of some of your favorite breakfast and lunch items. Their biscuits weigh in at over a pound and their pancakes are so big they fall off the edges of the plate they come served on.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village City Update — August 2022

When I was campaigning, I had the opportunity to meet with so many of our residents, talk with you about my goals, and hear what is important to you and your hopes for Highland Village. I would like the opportunity to expand and continue those conversations. To that end, I hope you’ll mark your calendar and plan to attend my “Mondays with the Mayor” beginning in September. My goal for “Mondays with the Mayor” is to provide an opportunity for us to get to know each other a little better and for me to learn what is important to you. If you have a question about something or you want to tell me your opinion about something in the city, this will be a great opportunity for casual, one-on-one conversation. My plan is to hold these the first Monday of every month at Sip Stir Coffee in Highland Village from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – except the kickoff event will be the second Monday in September (September 12) so we can all enjoy the Labor Day holiday.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Dirty Cajun restaurant opens in Flower Mound

A new eatery inspired by the sights and flavors of New Orleans opened Friday in Flower Mound. Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is currently in a soft opening next to Tony Cao Salon, 1913 Justin Road. Cao said his son, Dylan, owns the eatery, which had been previously in business in Carrollton, but had to move out due to the building’s failing foundation, and Dylan held off on opening a new location for a few years.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

GOOD Thoughts — August 2022

School and sports begin anew. How shall we keep track of our crew?. PostNet is here to help. From calendars to organizing and so much more, we can help you keep score. Need a wall size calendar printed to write upon and keep track of events?. We do that. Want...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Liquorland opening soon in Highland Village

A new liquor store is expected to open in early August in Highland Village. Liquorland is moving into Bowery Park on FM 407. Smit Shah, director of real estate and development for Liquorland, said the high-end store will have a cigar room and a good collection of wine, craft beer and all kinds of liquors. It will be a similar store to the Corral City location, which opened last year west of Argyle and is already one of the top-selling stores in Liquorland’s system. Customers can go to the store to buy items or have them delivered via Instacart or Door Dash.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

News from Double Oak Town Hall — August 2022

As you may have noticed, the contractor has completed revisions to the Double Oak town logo on the elevated water storage tank at Simmons Road and FM 407. Everyone was surprised at the small, light blue initial rendition, and the Town is thankful that Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation and the contractor stepped up to make it right!
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound implements retiming of traffic lights at FM 2499/407

The town of Flower Mound recently implemented new timing of traffic signals in the area of FM 2499 and FM 407. Matt Hotelling, senior engineering transportation manager for the town, said the retiming is meant to help address traffic congestion in the corridor, and it’s not the only plan in the works for the interchange. Town staff are now watching and tweaking the schedule to make for better traffic flow.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville church hosting free back-to-school & health fair

School supplies and services will be distributed free of charge to students this weekend at Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville during its Back-to-School & Health Fair. “The first day of school is just around the corner and while some students anticipate the start of a new school year, others worry about not having the supplies they need,” said Jackie Shaw, Westside’s Social Justice Minister. “We know that getting ready for school can be overwhelming and expensive which is why we’re here to help.”
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Loose boat closes down FM 407

On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County disapproves DCAD budget

Denton County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to disapprove the 2023 Denton Central Appraisal District’s budget, citing a lack of confidence in the entity, according to a news release from the county. “This vote to veto the budget is also a vote of no confidence in the Denton Central...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

