Stocks

Kiplinger

Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Profits from ESG Leaders

It was a bit late to the party, but Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock (VEIGX) is having a blast so far. The fund launched in 2019—well into the ESG investing trend, which places as much value on environmental, social and corporate governance criteria as on financial measures when selecting stocks. Over the past three years, managers Mark Mandel and Yolanda Courtines, of subadvisory firm Wellington Management, have delivered a 10.1% annualized return. That beat the fund’s bogey, the FTSE All-World index, as well as the typical global large-company stock fund with an ESG focus.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Invest in Strong Free Cash Flow and R&D With This ETF

An upbeat jobs report adding 528,000 jobs to the U.S. labor market has many believing the Federal Reserve will continue its path of aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation. This suggests that high inflation is here to stay — at least for a while. While the Fed is expecting job growth to slow, that doesn’t appear to be the case. The report will be one of two that the U.S. central bank will see before deciding how much to raise rates in September.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold resumes climb as U.S. dollar, yields pull back

Gold neared a one-month high on Thursday as a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields provided support ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy stance. Spot gold rose .8% to $1,779.49 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,796.40.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

European Stocks Mainly Rise, London Down As Rate Hike Looms

European stocks mostly rose Thursday but London fell before an expected interest rate hike from the Bank of England, while traders tracked Chinese military drills around Taiwan. Oil prices edged higher, one day after sinking as major producers announced a small output increase. The London stock market declined ahead of...
STOCKS
via.news

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – iStar Financial (STAR), Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC (ADC), Whitestone REIT (WSR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | August 05, 2022

EUR/JPY gaining upward momentum and currently testing the 137.40 resistance level. A close above the level will confirm a bullish continuation in the coming week. However, a significant bearish rejection from the level will trigger a bearish reversal and continuation to target the area below 134.50 – 135.00. Today’s...
CURRENCIES
InvestorPlace

MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Gains on Strong Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), often pitched as a Latin American version of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or China’s Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), rose sharply on good results and guidance. MELI stock is up 17% so far this morning. The company said it earned $123 million, or $2.43 per share, on revenue of almost $2.6 billion...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Corporate Earnings Underpin TSX As Oil Prices Slide

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 31.10 points, or 0.2%, at 19,577.04,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the...
MARKETS

