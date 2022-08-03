Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO