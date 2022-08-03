ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to US average gas price

By Bethany Fowler, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. ( WSPA ) – Krispy Kreme is deflating the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to match U.S. average gas prices.

“We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” the company said in a statement.

Every Wednesday through Aug. 31, Krispy Kreme is pricing its Beat the Pump Original Glazed Dozen based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline.

The price for Aug. 3 was $4.21, with prices changing week to week.

Advisor: Gas could soon fall below $4/gallon average

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen every Tuesday on its website . The new price will also be posted on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shops via in-store, drive-thru or online.

Though a gallon of regular gasoline was selling for $4.21 on average Wednesday, that’s substantially lower than in June, when the nationwide average surpassed $5 a gallon. Nevertheless, it’s still painfully high for many frontline workers and families to afford, and about 32% higher than what drivers were paying a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

