Here Are 2 Hacks to Keep Instagram Like Instagram (And Not TikTok!)

A lot of people have been up in arms over Instagram's changes that are making the photo app more like video-driven TikTok. So, is there a way to enjoy Instagram like Instagram again? Yes!

Ryan Seacrest shared in today's hack you can do two things to help:

SNOOZE SUGGESTED POSTS: The next suggested post you see, click the X at the top and select “Snooze Suggest Posts in Feed for 30 Days”.

And

SELECT FAVORITES: Click the Instagram logo in the top left, select Favorites, and then pick up to 50 favorites among your friends. Those will now get top billing as you scroll versus random strangers you don't know!