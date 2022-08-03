Read on www.850wftl.com
New report shows how unaffordable it is to live in Florida, specifically South Florida
(FLA) — The price of living in Florida is becoming more unaffordable for residents as rent continues to climb, according to a new report. The new report shows just how unaffordable the Sunshine State has become, especially in South Florida. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its “Out...
PBIA targets human trafficking with new in-terminal campaign
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- Palm Beach International Airport launched a new effort this week to protect potential victims of human trafficking in Florida. A new public service announcement will be played over the airport’s public address system every 30 minutes, asking travelers to be on the lookout for possible victims.
Hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park amid flooding
(NEW YORK) — All roads in and out of Death Valley National Park are closed after unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused substantial flooding in the area, park officials said Friday. Approximately 500 visitors and 500 staff are currently unable to exit the park, which straddles the California-Nevada border, the...
State issues blue-green algae alert for section of Lake Okeechobee
(PALM BEACH COUNTY)- Boaters beware, officials with the Florida Department of Health have issued a blue-green algae alert for a section of Lake Okeechobee. The section of the lake, known as LZ40, sits approximately 9 miles WNW of Canal Point. See a map here. Water samples drawn from the area...
Man stopped at airport after trying to conceal marijuana vape canisters
PITTSBURGH, PA– The Transportation Security Administration is warning passengers not to try and conceal marijuana vape canisters after a traveler attempted to conceal three canisters inside of a jar of peanut butter. The incident occurred at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday just before 12:00 p.m. The unnamed guest...
