Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide

On June 25, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 West 70th Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Police say 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th late on the night of on June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD: Man wanted in connection to multiple business burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Security footage was used to identify a suspect who allegedly burglarized multiple businesses. On May 4, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway to a reported burglary of a business. During the investigation, security footage was obtained and was used to identify the suspect, Christopher D. Boykin, 31 years old. An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD: June homicide suspect in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars, facing a murder charge in a June fatal shooting. Lloyd Cooks, 19, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. The shooting took place at 11:20 p.m. on June 25, 2022 at a gas station at the corner of Buncombe Road and W. 70th Street in west Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
CADDO PARISH, LA
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department Seeks Attempted Robbery Suspects

August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating to subjects involved in an ATM burglary. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, two black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. The subjects attempted to break into the machine. The subjects were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
JOAQUIN, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Police on the Hunt for Burglary Suspects (VIDEO)

On July 4, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership, what appeared to be a white male was observed burglarizing a garage on the property. He had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV. Air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary. The suspect arrived and fled the scene in a 2008 GMC Envoy LA tag 105FHS.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Suspects Sought in Residential Burglary

On July 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 6600 block of central Street in reference to a burglary of a residence. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspected burglars.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers

Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal wreck on I-20 west of Estes Parkway. Traffic was rerouted for over an hour on Loop 281 and State Highway 31 while police worked the scene. Details on the wreck are not yet available.
LONGVIEW, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man

Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man sentenced in death of postal worker

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Michael Jarred Gentry has been sentenced for second-degree murder. On June 22, 2019, Antonio Williams was delivering mail to an apartment on Dudley Drive. Officials say Gentry was inside that apartment, armed with a semi-automatic rifle. As Williams got closer to the apartment, Gentry fired four shots through the front door. Williams was struck twice, and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

