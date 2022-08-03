Heather Knight: England captain out of Commonwealth Games and Hundred

Read on www.bbc.com
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
Commonwealth Games 2022: final day medals before closing ceremony – live!
As the Commonwealth Games draw to a close, join Daniel Harris to find out where the remaining medals are headed
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
MOTD2 analysis: How 'outstanding' Erling Haaland saw off West Ham
Match of the Day 2's Dion Dublin looks at how an "outstanding" display from new Manchester City striker Erling Haaland gave Pep Guardiola's team a win over West Ham in their Premier League match on Sunday. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer now. UK...
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
