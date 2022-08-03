Read on www.cleveland19.com
Deborah Miller
4d ago
This is a beautiful way for Dolly to give back by encouraging children to read through herproviding books for children to read that areage appropriate. The books cover a diverse range of topics and are multicultural.
Reply
3
Related
What is the most popular dog name in Ohio?
Time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend. Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northeast Ohio couple has one epic proposal story
Earlier this week, one Northeast Ohio woman got the proposal of a lifetime from her boyfriend of seven years.
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Medical Marijuana Costs Less in Ohio Compared to Its Neighbors According to a Recent Survey
In order to determine how costs in Ohio actually compare, the Ohio Medical Cannabis Industry Association (OMCIA) recently conducted a study of state-published pricing data across adjacent states with medical marijuana programs.
cleveland19.com
Parma barbershop owner aims to donate $1M worth of relief to flood victims in Kentucky
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - At least 37 people are dead following massive floods throughout eastern Kentucky, and a Parma barbershop owner is doing what he can to help. Mario Innocenzi told 19 News he knows all too well what it’s like to be down and out. “You guys, I...
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
MSNBC
J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling
California Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Dr Marty | Nature's Blend /
ashlandsource.com
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Ohio’s proposed House Bill 616 could worsen state’s already crippling teacher shortage: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School is about to start and there aren’t enough teachers to teach our children. If Ohio’s lawmakers follow in the Florida legislature’s footsteps and approve the vaguely-worded, homophobic, racist House Bill 616, the shortage will get worse. To be clear, HB 616 proponents...
WHIZ
Mid-East CDL Center Grand Opening
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Mid-East Career Commercial Drivers License training and testing facility held their grand opening on Friday. The Centers Board of Education paid $1.2 for the facility and another $200,000 for the back 11 acres. Superintendent of Mid-East CTC, Matt Sheridan, says in the past they offered CDL training...
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
This Ohio Forest Contains a Glow in the Dark Fungus
Ohio is filled with seemingly magical places. From the caves at Hocking Hills to the Glacial Grooves in Kelleys Island, there is so much natural beauty to explore within this state.
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s sales tax holiday is this weekend, and it’s not just for those heading back to school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2019, Ohio lawmakers made the first weekend in August a permanent sales tax-free holiday. The goal is to give parents a break when it comes to buying back-to-school supplies and clothes. While there are some restrictions on what applies — and the cost — it...
Comments / 1