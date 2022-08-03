Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet - World Overview Gameplay Presentation

Read on www.gamespot.com
Pokémon fans are begging GameFreak to stop the gimmicks after ‘Scarlet and Violet’ trailer
“Game Freak needs to stop” cries PokéFans as some of them believe that these new gimmicks are “getting out of hand”, especially the new one introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In the recent Pokémon Presents, Game Freak has introduced the ‘Terastallize’ battle mechanic. Essentially,...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
All Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Not every Pokemon will be in each game though. As in the past, there are exclusive Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon.
Dead by Daylight New Killer Revealed: Albert Wesker, The Mastermind
Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil are back partnering together for the second time.
Datamined Music May Reveal Future Mario Kart 8 DLC Circuits
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe placeholder music files have been discovered following the latest update which could be hinting at the future Booster Course Pass DLC circuits. but the findings were posted to YouTube by BL--via VGC--and it seems that they correspond to music tracks from classic Mario Kart games. You...
Share Xbox Game Pass, Save Money | GameSpot News
Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan in two countries, which will allow users to share their subscription with other people. Available in Colombia and Ireland, subscribers can add up to four people in their country to their membership. Current pricing for Game Pass comes in at $10 for either the PC or console version, while the $15 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier adds a number of other expansive options for play. This isn’t confirmed but lets say the family plan is $25 a month and you get 3 friends and your lame little brother to join you, that's $5 a person.
Pokemon Go Celebrates Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day
Niantic has announced that players worldwide have worked together to complete the global challenge for Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day in Pokemon Go. The reward event will take place August 13 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. As a reward for completing the global challenge, players will be rewarded...
Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a new enhanced version of the classic tactical RPG by Square Enix has been given a release date.
Apex Legends Mobile's Rhapsody Is Designed With Potential Metas In Mind, Including The Scan Meta
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 has been going well, in large part due to the battle royale game's latest playable legend, Rhapsody. Like Fade, Rhapsody is described as a "mobile-first" legend, which means she's exclusive to the mobile spin-off of Apex Legends--at least for now. As a full-time DJ and part-time hacker, Rhapsody is an incredibly fun support legend, possessing powerful sound-based abilities that disrupt opponents and enhance her allies.
Hot Drop: Apex Legends' Battle Passes Have Fun Narrative Implications
Hot Drop is GameSpot's weekly Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Most aspects of Apex Legends contribute to the game's story--character...
Arcade1Up Reveals Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Arcade Cabinet
Arcade1Up has revealed a Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade cabinet, and fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on it. Arcade1Up's Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet releases this fall, and you can sign up now for notifications on preorders, which will be available starting September 8. An exact release date hasn't been unveiled, but the cabinet will be available "a few weeks" after the preorder date.
Halo Infinite Update Will Add Doubles Playlists, More Helmet Customization Options
The next "drop pod" update for Halo Infinite arrives August 9, and it will include a number of features fans have long asked for. As detailed in a new 343 Industries blog post, the upcoming drop pod (which is 343's term for smaller, quality-of-life focused updates) will allow for unlocked visors to be used interchangeably between all of the game's armor cores. That will apply to all visors to be added to the game in the future as well.
MultiVersus players are being stomped by Bugs Bunny, for now
A fix is coming for the hectic hare
Apex Legends Mobile Squad Up Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's newest in-game event, Squad Up, went live last night, and will only be available for the weekend. The event encourages players to squad up with their friends and complete challenges as a team in return for free loot. Squad Up consists of a series of challenges that can only be completed with a pre-made squad.
